Tips on cheaper days out for families this English Tourism Week, as Government celebrates the industry’s economic impact
Tourism Minister hosts UK industry leaders at 10 Downing Street to mark English Tourism Week
- Tourism’s contribution to the UK economy forecast to grow to £161 billion annually by 2030, as ministers develop new visitor economy strategy
- Families set to save as the first rail fare freeze in 30 years makes travel to top sites more affordable
People across England are being encouraged to get out and discover the remarkable tourism sites across the country, as English Tourism Week kicks off today (13 March).
To mark the occasion, Tourism Minister Stephanie Peacock yesterday brought together leaders from across the tourism industry - spanning major tourism businesses and attractions, award-winning enterprises and key trade associations - for a reception at Downing Street to celebrate the sector’s vital contribution to communities and the national economy.
This year’s English Tourism Week campaign, co-ordinated by VisitEngland, is themed around ‘Local Stories, National Growth’ - a rallying call to shine a light on the people, places, businesses, attractions, experiences and destinations that make England’s tourism offer world-class.
The recent VisitBritain Economic Impact Study shows that tourism’s direct and indirect (supply chain) GDP impact in the UK reached £147 billion in 2024, accounting for 5% of the national economy and supporting 2.4 million jobs. Tourism related employment has also increased by 8% since 2022.
According to the same report, the visitor economy is expected to contribute £161 billion to the national economy annually by 2030.
The government is fully committed to making that growth happen. Its ambition to welcome 50 million international visitors annually by 2030 will be backed by a forthcoming National Visitor Economy Strategy, set to be published in the spring. It will set out a clear plan to drive investment, support businesses and put more of England’s destinations on the world map.
Tourism Minister Stephanie Peacock said:
From our iconic historical landmarks to stunning landscapes and coastlines, this country has so much to offer - and we want more people to experience it.
It was a pleasure to host leaders from across the tourism sector at No. 10 to celebrate the fantastic work the industry does.
Tourism creates jobs, strengthens local economies and enriches communities. That’s why this Government has a target of attracting 50 million visitors per year by 2030. With the rail fare freeze making train travel more affordable and a wealth of budget-friendly options available, now is a great time to discover the incredible places right on our doorsteps.
For families planning a trip, the timing could not be better. The first rail fare freeze in 30 years will save passengers a combined £600 million in 2026/27, making domestic travel more accessible and helping households with the cost of living.
These changes are part of the government’s plan to create Great British Railways and rebuild a publicly owned railway that the country can be proud of.
There are also options for families looking to enjoy trips together while on a budget. Tips from VisitBritain include:
- Getting a multi-pass which gives you access to hundreds of sites for a one-off price
- Buy tickets online ahead of your visit as it is usually cheaper than on the door
- Research free events and attractions, such as museums and galleries
- Visit National Parks across Britain - all 15 are free to enter
- Look online for last-minute deals and special offers.
VisitEngland CEO Patricia Yates said:
English Tourism Week shines the spotlight on our world-class tourism industry and with spring on the doorstep, now is the perfect time to get out exploring our stunning countryside, vibrant cities and coastal gems.
Tourism drives economic growth for England. It underpins pride in our local communities and makes them places that we want to live and work in and tell the world about. That pride-of-place and business confidence attracts investment that supports communities to thrive. Converting just 10% of what Brits spend on travelling abroad to holidaying here could deliver an £8 billion boost annually to our economy.
Every destination has a story to tell, and I encourage everyone to support our tourism businesses, attractions and local events during English Tourism Week and beyond. You will have an amazing time and create memories to make you smile all year.
- English Tourism Week runs from 13 to 22 March 2026.
