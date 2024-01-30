Title Guardian partners with the NRLA to protect landlords from property-related fraud

Title Guardian, a leading provider of smart property protection technology, announces a new partnership with the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) which will allow the NRLA’s membership to benefit from Title Guardian’s anti-fraud, digital monitoring tool.

This collaboration will provide landlords with advanced tools to combat the rising threat of property fraud, including unauthorised sub-letting, properties that are illegally used as business addresses, and title fraud. You can read more about how this partnership will work for the NRLA’s members here.

Since its Q4 2023 launch, Title Guardian has already seen its customer base grow significantly, attracting a diverse customer base comprising homeowners, landlords, law firms, and property providers. The increasing awareness of the escalating risks associated with property fraud has prompted industry players to adopt proactive measures to safeguard their property, their identity or that of their clients.

As a result of this partnership the NRLA’s members will receive the following benefits from Title Guardian’s Smart Portfolio Protection service:

Access to a cutting-edge monitoring system which scans a wide variety of digital sources with a view to informing landlords immediately if Title Guardian detects evidence of fraudulent activity.

Discounts on rental properties registered on their platform – a landlord’s first rental property can be registered for free, the second and third registered properties will receive a 40% discount upon registration.

John Daw, Title Guardian’s CEO, yesterday explained:

“Landlords can be at a higher risk of fraudulent threats. They aren’t at their properties, so can be vulnerable to property and identity mis-use and unauthorised sub-letting. “The NRLA is at the heart of the landlord community, providing invaluable advice and services for its members: property providers who deliver vital infrastructure for the UK economy. “We’re delighted to be part of their member ecosystem. This partnership not only endorses Title Guardian but also sends a powerful message to the property industry that proactively tackling this issue is of utmost importance. We look forward to welcoming NRLA members as Title Guardian customers, allowing us to protect their portfolios and contribute to a more secure property market.”

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive at the NRLA, yesterday said:

“This partnership provides our members with important protections against fraud at a time when, unfortunately, crimes of this nature are becoming more common across the private rented sector. “With Title Guardian already regarded across the market as the leading provider of this kind of support, we are delighted to be extending this valuable service to our growing membership base.”

If you would like to learn more about the NRLA's partnership with Title Guardian, click here for further details.