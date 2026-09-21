TLIC calls for better regulation of lettings market

he Lettings Industry Council (TLIC) has launched a new report calling for better and more effective regulation of the UK lettings market. In their report TLIC proposes a new framework which will close the ‘regulatory gap’, ensuring that consumers are not affected by “inconsistent and limited accountability”.

Further, the new framework should:

Guarantee that every lettings practitioner is ‘competent, accountable, and works to clear standards’.

Offer effective consumer protection through a public register and enforceable rules around conduct.

Boost efficiency across the lettings market by enabling fair competition based on quality.

Raise public confidence in the lettings market through increased consistency in the application of standards.

Foster greater career development processes for practitioners.

Based on 2025 research undertaken by TLIC, 65 per cent of agents hold no property qualification and 82% of those surveyed believe regulation would improve professionalism in the lettings market. The report’s recommendations are directly influenced by these research insights.

As a result of this report, TLIC wants the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government to:

Re-establish a dedicated Working Group.

Conduct an impact assessment of the proposed changes to professionalise the market.

Commit to introducing primary legislation as a matter of urgency.

Consult with key professional bodies to ensure the professionalisation process is credible.

Foster cross-party support for the measures proposed in this report.

If you’d like to read the report, click here to access its conclusions in full.

Lord Richard Best, Chair, Regulation of Property Agents Working Group, said:

"It is great to see the whole of the lettings industry getting behind the case for regulation, qualifications and professionalism for the sector.

“The recommendations of the Regulation of Property Agents Working Group have been largely adopted by the industry and the new report addresses some of the questions left unanswered in the original report. This will be of immense help to government as it takes forward the much-needed regulatory agenda.

“I thank and congratulate the expert contributors whose work marks real progress in achieving the outcomes the sector desires and deserves."

Theresa Wallace, Co-Chair of The Lettings Industry Council (TLIC), said:

“At a time when the lettings market continues to be affected by the consequences of the Renters’ Rights Act, the need for greater professionalisation is more important than ever.

“It is critical that the public has the utmost confidence in the integrity of the market, and we feel these recommendations can act as the basis of a more effective system of regulation moving forward.

“We believe this report acts as a valuable conversation starter on what should be done to ensure the lettings market upholds the highest possible standards.

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