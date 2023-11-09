Chatham House
|Printable version
To engage in the Middle East peace process, the UK needs dedicated diplomatic leadership
EXPERT COMMENT
Keir Starmer wants Britain to re-engage in the region. A dedicated envoy or minister will be vital.
Sir Keir Starmer’s speech at Chatham House on 31 October set out the Labour Party’s position on the Hamas–Israel war.
He outlined his view that there should be humanitarian pauses to enable the delivery of aid and alleviate suffering – but argued a ceasefire would not be the correct position ‘now’, although he understood why some people are calling for it.
The balance Starmer looked to strike in his speech is indicative of the fraught role that the Israel-Palestine conflict plays in British foreign policy and domestic politics. The war threatens to unpick the party unity Starmer has worked hard to project, in advance of the UK general election expected in 2024.
The more striking theme of his speech was his call for renewed British engagement with the Middle East peace process. He said that the international community has paid lip service to the process for too long, and emphasized his Labour Party would – if it gets into government – work for the cause of Palestinian nationhood and a long-term peace.
The Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy subsequently said Labour would engage in ‘real work’ for a two state solution. But this raises questions for the UK and its role in the world.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2023/11/engage-middle-east-peace-process-uk-needs-dedicated-diplomatic-leadership
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Iraq shows a political settlement without accountability cannot deliver peace09/11/2023 12:20:00
Twenty years after the invasion, corruption has prevented the delivery of real democracy.
The arrest of Navalny’s lawyers is part of a purge before Russia’s 2024 election06/11/2023 12:20:00
The move shows that Alexey Navalny continues to worry the Kremlin, even from behind bars.
Gender is the missing frontier at the UK’s AI Safety Summit03/11/2023 12:20:00
AI safety decision-makers cannot prioritize abstract, existential risks over existing, everyday harms to individuals and communities.
Balancing China’s role in the UK’s AI agenda01/11/2023 09:20:00
The Bletchley Park summit can help the UK assert itself in AI governance. Doing so requires a delicate approach to China.
Gaza: The case for a ceasefire31/10/2023 12:20:00
A ceasefire is urgently needed to curb a rising death toll, and bring the region back from the brink.
The UN must coordinate field hospitals and hospital ships for Gaza30/10/2023 15:25:00
Catastrophe is imminent for civilians trapped in Gaza. States cannot provide the medical care needed without significant risk. The UN must step up and coordinate efforts, regardless of public rows with Israel.
Ignoring the roots of violence in the Israel–Palestine conflict challenges any future peace30/10/2023 13:33:00
Only by addressing the suffering on all sides can we understand what is happening – and what can come next.
The UK AI summit can succeed by generating momentum for effective governance27/10/2023 15:05:00
The Bletchley Park summit – and the UK’s new AI Safety Institute – will not deliver a new international regulatory framework. But they can be important first steps.