To join or not to join? Norway is edging closer to the EU

EXPERT COMMENT

Trump’s trade war has brought Norway even closer to the EU and increased the urgency for it to make a decision about membership.

Norway is facing a similar challenge to its long-term policy of remaining outside the EU as Finland and Sweden did with their stance on NATO membership three years ago.

Finland and Sweden’s foreign and security policies were for decades based on the idea that the Russian threat was manageable. But Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 posed a massive challenge to Finland and Sweden’s policy of remaining outside NATO.

