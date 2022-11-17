Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to the Chancellor's Autumn Statement today

“Today’s announcement will go some way to help people on the lowest incomes stay afloat during this economic storm.

“Support with energy bills, extending the cost of living payments and uprating benefits with inflation will offer much-needed reassurance for some, but many will still fall through the cracks.

“Investing in energy efficiency measures, like home insulation, will be key to bringing down people’s bills in the long-run. But with the extra funding only available from 2025, it does little to support people struggling now.

“This crisis is far from over, energy bills will have soared by more than £1,000 by April, while other essentials like food have rocketed in price. Today’s measures will help but we need long-term solutions to make sure no one is left behind.”