"Today’s measures will help but we need long-term solutions to make sure no one is left behind" - Citizens Advice responds to Autumn Statement
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, responded to the Chancellor's Autumn Statement today
“Today’s announcement will go some way to help people on the lowest incomes stay afloat during this economic storm.
“Support with energy bills, extending the cost of living payments and uprating benefits with inflation will offer much-needed reassurance for some, but many will still fall through the cracks.
“Investing in energy efficiency measures, like home insulation, will be key to bringing down people’s bills in the long-run. But with the extra funding only available from 2025, it does little to support people struggling now.
“This crisis is far from over, energy bills will have soared by more than £1,000 by April, while other essentials like food have rocketed in price. Today’s measures will help but we need long-term solutions to make sure no one is left behind.”
Notes to editors
- Citizens Advice is made up of the national charity Citizens Advice; the network of independent local Citizens Advice charities across England and Wales; the Citizens Advice consumer service; and the Witness Service.
- Our network of charities offers impartial advice online, over the phone, and in person, for free.
- We helped 2.4 million people face to face, over the phone, by email and webchat in 2020-21. And we had 40 million visits to our website. For full service statistics see our monthly publication Advice trends.
- Citizens Advice service staff are supported by more than 21,000 trained volunteers, working at over 2,600 service outlets across England and Wales.
- You can get consumer advice from the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 for Welsh language speakers.
