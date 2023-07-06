Welsh Government
|Printable version
“Today’s NHS model will not be sustainable with the projected increases in demand and tough choices lie ahead " - Health Minister Eluned Morgan
As the NHS turns 75, Health Minister Eluned Morgan has set out how the NHS will need to be reformed and how the public will need to help shape those reforms if the NHS is to celebrate a centenary.
Speaking at the Bevan Commission NHS 75 Conference, Ms Morgan was clear that change was needed to ensure NHS Wales can continue to deliver care for future generations.
The NHS has continued to evolve, adopting new treatments and technologies as healthcare has advanced, helping people to live longer and healthier lives.
Demand for NHS care has increased steadily as people live longer, often with more complex health problems.
Current projections suggest the number of people diagnosed with cancer in Wales will rise from almost 20,000 a year between 2017 and 2019 to almost 25,000 by 2040. The prevalence of type 2 diabetes is also expected to reach 17% of the population by 2035.
In her speech today, the Health Minister will highlight how the NHS has changed since its creation in 1948 and how further evolution is needed to meet future demand.
The way NHS services are delivered is already changing – from the roll out of NHS 111; the development of urgent primary care centers; community pharmacists prescribing services to changing the law so opticians can treat a wider range of eye problems. Resources are also being moved into primary care and the community to provide more wrap-around care to prevent people from being admitted to hospital.
Work to address health inequalities and ensure everyone has the same opportunities to stay healthy is also underway. The transformational Health Strategy, A Healthier Wales sets out a specific focus on tackling inequalities and Wales will become one of the first countries to consult on plans for all public bodies to carry out health impact assessment before introducing new measures.
During her speech, the Health Minister will ask the public to help the NHS meet the challenges of the future by looking after their own health and wellbeing.
Minister for Health Eluned Morgan said:
The way the NHS works has changed over the last 75 years, and NHS Wales will have to change further if we want to preserve it for the next generation.
The system is under strain like never before and demand for services is greater than ever. We are going to have to ask difficult questions about how we bring about this change and adapt to continuing pressures.
The health care needs of Wales have changed. We want the public and healthcare workers to work together to create a system where everyone understands their responsibilities.
Central to this is addressing workforce issues, shifting our focus to moving care out of hospitals and into the community, and focusing on what is in the best interest for the patient.
But we will also have to take far more seriously our responsibility to try and stay fit and healthy and manage our own health and wellbeing where possible. We need people, the NHS and wider society to work together to make a healthier lifestyle accessible for everyone, If we don’t – we know that really difficult decisions will need to be made in terms of what services will be available in future.
The Minister also announced that she is establishing an independent group to review whether the governance and accountability mechanisms of today’s NHS are fit for the future.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/todays-nhs-model-will-not-be-sustainable-projected-increases-demand-and-tough-choices-lie-ahead
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Further works confirmed for Menai Suspension Bridge06/07/2023 15:25:00
Work will begin on Monday September 4th to overhaul the Menai Suspension Bridge to ensure it is permanently restored in time for its 200th anniversary.
Commercial Delivery and Capability team excel with a CIPS Excellence Awards shortlisting!05/07/2023 09:05:00
The Supply Teachers Framework led by our People and Corporate Services Category leads, Stuart Smith and Neil Thomas, has been shortlisted for the Best Initiative to Deliver Social Value through Procurement.
Local Businesses and schools working together to create employment opportunities for young people04/07/2023 16:05:00
New research looking at how businesses can work with schools and colleges to benefit the future prospects of young people, has been welcomed by the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles.
School Essentials Grant opens to support families for next school year04/07/2023 14:05:00
The School Essentials Grant for the next school year is now open, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language Jeremy Miles has announced.
Food and Drink Festivals and Events Fund announced04/07/2023 11:05:00
A £300,000 fund to provide support for food and drink festivals and events across Wales recently (Saturday, 1 July) opened for applications.
Minister thanks NHS Wales staff ahead of NHS 75 celebrations03/07/2023 14:05:00
The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan, has praised the work and dedication of NHS Wales staff as they prepare to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS.
Criticism of “destructive” approach to devolution03/07/2023 11:05:00
Mick Antoniw, the Welsh Government’s Counsel General and Minister for the Constitution, has criticised the UK Government’s unilateral and destructive approach to devolution.
Economy Minister calls on employers to 'listen and act’ to tackle LGBTQ+ discrimination in Welsh workplaces03/07/2023 09:10:00
“No one should be held back at work for being themselves”, those were the words of Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething who was speaking at the culmination of Pride Month, outlining the actions the Welsh Government is taking to promote inclusive workplaces.