Tom Adeyoola endorsed as executive chair of Innovate UK
The Science, Innovation and Technology Committee has endorsed the Government’s preferred candidate, Tom Adeyoola, as the new executive chair of Innovate UK.
The cross-party committee has produced a report, which sets out its conclusions on page 4, after holding a pre-appointment hearing with Mr Adeyoola on Tuesday, 8 March.
You can re-watch the public hearing on ParliamentTV.
During the hearing, Members asked Mr Adeyoola about his motivation, background and experience. Questions included the challenges he would face in going from the private to the public sector and how he would attract others with a tech background to do the same, as well as how he would manage this role alongside his other commitments, such as his position on the Channel 4 board.
MPs also asked Mr Adeyoola about the overall approach he would bring to the role of Chair, including his plan to ‘clarify and simplify’ Innovate UK’s structure and the key changes he would make to the organisation. He was also questioned about the challenges Innovate UK will face in the coming years, its degree of transparency and how it measures its contribution to innovation and growth, and how the committee should judge whether he had been successful in the role.
Chair comment
Chair of the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee, Chi Onwurah MP, said:
“Innovate UK needs strong leadership and vision to deliver much-needed growth and investment, particularly in the face of current global challenges around rising nationalism in trade and technology.
“Following our pre-appointment hearing, the committee is satisfied that Mr Adeyoola has the experience and knowledge to be serve as executive chair of Innovate UK. We were impressed by his refreshing entrepreneurial approach and the clarity of his plans, as well as by his engagement with the innovation ecosystem across the UK. We look forward to seeing him deliver his plans for the organisation.
“The first few months are crucial in a role like this. Mr Adeyoola has the committee’s support to move quickly once appointed to set clear outcome metrics for his time in the role to make an impact, push through his vision for the future of Innovate UK, and deliver for the public.”
