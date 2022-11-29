Tonypandy TB screening exercise completed: no further action required

Public Health Wales and Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board can confirm that following the recent tuberculosis (TB) screening exercise held at the Welcome Inn, Tonypandy, the initial evidence suggests that no further action is needed within the pub.

While a very small number of individuals have been identified whose results are consistent with latent TB infection, the investigation has indicated that any transmission within the pub setting has been limited.

The individuals identified have been informed and offered clinical care and support following long established clinical guidelines.

Elizabeth Marchant, Locum Consultant in Health Protection at Public Health Wales, said:

“Given the very small number of cases of latent TB infection, we have not recommended further screening in the pub, but will continue to monitor the situation. “Due to the low numbers involved and to protect the privacy of those concerned, we will not be providing any further updates on these cases. “I would like to thank the Welcome Inn and the Tonypandy community for their patience and help while we carried out the screening.”

We ask the public to remain alert to the symptoms of TB which include:

A prolonged persistent cough,

Tiredness and lethargy,

High temperatures / fevers, night sweats,

Unexplained weight loss.

If you experience any of these symptoms, please speak to your GP at the earliest opportunity.