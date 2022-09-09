WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Too little help for families and too much profit for oil and gas giants, says TUC
Commenting on the proposals announced by the government to support households and businesses with energy bills, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday said:
“Freezing energy bills this autumn is essential for families and to protect jobs and businesses.
“But the Prime Minister is making the wrong people pay. She should have imposed a much larger windfall tax on profiteering oil and gas giants. And she should have required all firms getting help with energy bills to commit to no lay-offs for the lifetime of the help, to protect livelihoods.
“And it’s not just energy bills soaring - so she needs to do more to help families get through the winter. That means a real plan to get wages rising, a big boost to universal credit, child benefit and pensions, and a massive rollout of home improvements to cut bills. And it’s time to bring energy retail into public ownership to make sure this crisis never happens again.”
The TUC says that the government should set out a programme to make UK living standards more resilient and the UK economy more resistant to a future crisis. This should include:
- Increase the windfall tax to a fairer level relative to the excess profits oil and gas firms are making.
- Rapid rollout of home energy efficiency and taking the energy retail companies into public ownership – including a new approach to energy pricing with a free band of energy to cover basic lighting, heating, hot water and cooking.
- A plan to get pay rising for all workers – including stronger pay bargaining rights so that working people and their unions can make fair pay agreements across whole industries.
- Increase the minimum wage to £15 an hour as soon as possible – by returning the UK to normal wage growth and having a more ambitious minimum wage target.
- Social security that prevents poverty – universal credit and benefits should be raised to 80 percent of the national living wage, along with a significant boost to support for families with children.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to Government energy package for households & businesses09/09/2022 09:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to Government energy package for households & businesses.
New CBI London Council Chair chair aims to cement capital as 'world leader for sustainability, inclusivity and investability'08/09/2022 16:05:00
Strong leadership which showcases London as an ‘inclusive, prosperous and welcoming’ city is essential to the capital’s continued success as a world-leading economic powerhouse.
Statement of solidarity with Pakistan08/09/2022 13:15:00
The TUC expresses its shock and dismay at the catastrophe currently taking place in Pakistan. The worst floods in Pakistan’s history have left at least 1100 people dead, with millions more injured, displaced, or otherwise impacted.
“Don’t be the P&O prime minister” - TUC sends stark warning to Liz Truss on workers’ rights07/09/2022 13:20:00
The TUC has today (Wednesday) urged the new prime minister “not to touch our hard-won workers’ rights” as the union body warns Liz Truss “don't be the P&O prime minister”.
NHS Confederation responds to announcement of Coffey as secretary of state for health and social care.07/09/2022 12:20:00
Matthew Taylor congratulates Therese Coffey on her appointment as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and sets out priorities for the NHS.
LGA responds to announcement of new Prime Minister07/09/2022 09:25:00
Cllr James Jamieson, Chairman of the LGA, responds to the announcement that Liz Truss is to become the next Prime Minister.
New Prime Minister must throw lifeline to those struggling the most, says Citizens Advice06/09/2022 16:20:00
Citizens Advice yesterday set out what should be top of the new Prime Minister's in tray ahead of the announcement later that day
Cost of living support and productivity gains must be at the heart of the new Prime Minister’s agenda, says the CIPD06/09/2022 15:20:00
The CIPD reacts as new Prime Minister announced
Children in Plymouth protected from cleaning product injuries in RoSPA campaign06/09/2022 14:20:00
Families in Plymouth are being urged by the Royal Society for the Prevention Accidents (RoSPA) to take action to protect their children from the risks of household cleaning products.