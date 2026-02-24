NHS Wales
Tooth decay in young children in Wales continues to fall, but inequalities remain
New findings from the NHS Wales Dental Epidemiology Programme show that the oral health of School Year One children in Wales continues to improve, with fewer experiencing tooth decay than in previous years.
The latest Dental Epidemiological Programme survey, carried out during the 2024 to 2025 academic year, examined the teeth of 8,526 children across Wales. The inspection was coordinated by Public Health Wales in partnership with the Welsh Oral Health Information Unit at Cardiff University and undertaken by the Community Dental Service teams in each Health Board.
The results show that just over 27 percent of children had experience of tooth decay. This is a statistically significant reduction compared with 32.4 percent in 2022 to 2023 and continues the long-term downward trend seen since 2007 to 2008. This means that in an average class of 30 children, eight children had tooth decay compared to 14 in 2007/08. However, the findings show that when children do have tooth decay, multiple teeth are affected (3.51).
Tooth decay continues to have a real impact on children’s daily lives. Parents and carers reported that nearly one in four children with tooth decay experienced dental pain in the previous year. Overall, 17.7 percent of parents reported that their child’s oral health had a negative effect on their quality of life, rising to almost 39 percent among children with tooth decay.
Despite improvements at a national level, significant inequalities remain. Children living in deprived communities were still more likely to experience tooth decay and to have more teeth affected than those in the least deprived areas. This gap between the most and least deprived communities has not changed significantly over time.
The findings reinforce the importance of prevention programmes such as Designed to Smile, which supports supervised toothbrushing, fluoride varnish application and oral health education in nurseries and schools across Wales.
Paul Brocklehurst, Consultant in Dental Public Health at Public Health Wales, yesterday said:
“It is very encouraging to see continued reductions in both the number of children affected by tooth decay and the overall severity of disease. This represents a significant public health achievement. However, it is clear that too many children, particularly those living in more deprived areas, are still experiencing preventable dental disease.
“Establishing good habits early in life is vital. A diet low in sugar, brushing twice a day with an age-appropriate fluoride toothpaste, and regular dental attendance give children the best possible start. These findings show why continued investment in prevention and targeted support for families who need it most remains so important.”
The NHS Wales Dental Epidemiology Programme provides essential information to support service planning, evaluation and prevention activity across Wales.
The full Year 1 Dental Epidemiological Inspection report for 2024 to 2025 is published by Cardiff University on behalf of the programme.
Report
Oral health of 5-year-old children in Wales in 2024/25
