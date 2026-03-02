Top UK music acts awarded £1.4 million funding to raise profile

Top UK music acts awarded £1.4 million funding to raise global profile.

Best of UK music talent awarded funding as 68 independent acts receive total £1.4 million

Money will raise the profile of UK music worldwide, helping increase global fanbase and deliver economic growth for country

Grants provide lifeline of support for UK music industry grappling with the age of streaming’s challenges and opportunities

Rising UK music stars have been awarded funding to unveil the best of this country’s talent to the world with £1.4 million to attract new fans, drive revenue, and boost the music industry.

Streaming has made music more globally accessible than ever before, bringing increased opportunity and competition in equal measure for UK artists.

The BPI estimates that UK acts account for around 8-9% of global streams, however this is below the average of around 10% in recent years.

The Music Export Growth Scheme (MEGS) is a lifeline for independent UK acts and companies, providing critical support with grants of £5,000 - £50,000 to break artists into the international music scene who, after achieving domestic success, have sights set on a global following.

Its track record speaks volumes for the impact it continues to have on the UK music industry. MEGS has supported the international careers of over 522 British artists, and according to the BPI, over the previous 23 rounds has already delivered an estimated £73.5 million financial return for the UK economy.

Successful applicants this year include the likes of Nina Nesbitt, Black Country, New Road, Dry Cleaning, The Snuts, Wes Nelson and The Wellermen.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle said:

Streaming has revolutionised access to music for fans worldwide, but it has also created unique challenges for smaller artists and independent labels. This scheme moves the dial for indie music by funding global tours and promotion, removing the financial hurdles which would otherwise prevent our best home-grown talent from blossoming into international success stories. Securing MEGS funding is a launchpad that will help artists and labels reach the ears of new fans and follow in the footsteps of past recipients like Ezra Collective and Dave who turned this opportunity into standout global success.

According to the IFPI, the UK is the third biggest music market in the world – the biggest in Europe – and according to the BPI, the second biggest exporter of recorded music after the U.S. A diversity of acts from across the UK is fundamental to the industry’s continued success.

That’s why the government is committed to ensuring MEGS reaches artists and companies wherever they are based. Around two thirds of the MEGS recipients were originally from outside London, helping develop record labels and accelerate success across the country.

According to the BPI for every pound from government, MEGS generates an economic return of £14 and a tangible cultural payoff, with successful acts going on to achieve numerous BRIT Award nominations and wins, 19 shortlists for the Mercury Prize and 4 Album of the Year wins, as well as hundreds of millions in global streams.

Sophie Jones, BPI Chief Strategy Officer, said:

In an increasingly competitive global landscape, the Music Export Growth Scheme is a vital springboard for UK artists looking to reach international audiences and build their profiles, and a critical resource for the UK’s SME music businesses and independent sector. It’s also a proven financial success, generating a significant return on investment, and a great example of what can be achieved when industry and Government come together in support of Britain’s world-class music ecosystem. MEGS alumni have gone on to become BRIT Award and Mercury Prize-winners, chart-toppers and household names. We’re excited to see what the future holds for the 68 fantastic artists supported by this latest round, and grateful to the UK Government for their continued support of the Scheme.

Black Country, New Road said:

Receiving MEGS has and will help us tour to a high standard during difficult times when the cost of things keep rising and rising. We would like to say thanks.

The Wellermen said:

We can’t thank the MEGS funding panel enough for their invaluable support. Touring is financially difficult at the best of times, but right now it is harder than ever. Their crucial support means we can hit the road again this March to promote our new 1778 EP in the USA. This will be our 4th tour in the USA, each one meaning we cement and further grow our dedicated fanbase over there.

Wes Nelson said:

Really excited and grateful to have been awarded a grant by the MEGS team. This grant means I can do my first shows in Europe with my band, something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. Can’t wait to hit the road and spread my music, massive massive thank you to everyone at the MEGS team.

Nina Nesbitt said:

As an independent artist releasing through my own label, I’m incredibly grateful to receive support from the MEGS board and BPI. I want to thank the board for recognising my vision and the strength of independent artists building internationally from the ground up. This funding represents an important step in expanding my music overseas and investing strategically in my next campaign. It will enable me to grow internationally, reach new audiences, and continue building a global career on my own terms.

