Welsh Government
|Printable version
Top business experts appointed to create new development agency for Wales
A panel of 11 renowned business experts has been appointed to create a new economic development and innovation agency for Wales.
The agency will play a key role in delivering the new Welsh Government’s ambitious economic goal to halve the productivity gap with the rest of the UK within ten years.
Led by Chair Jonathan Lewis, who has extensive worldwide business and leadership experience, the panel will advise Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price on the form and function of the new agency.
The Minister said:
Over the past two months, we have spent time targeting and securing the support of a talented team of business experts, all bringing their individual diverse experiences, but all with a shared passion and willingness to support Wales to do business, to advise us on the design of the new development agency.
Each will bring their own expertise to assist us in developing the detailed remit and functions of the agency, helping us design and establish an organisation that swiftly supports the growth of our nation’s economy and becomes a key driver for our national productivity mission; to halve Wales’s productivity gap with the UK within 10 years.
Improving productivity will have a direct consequence of creating better jobs for people, thereby putting more money in their pockets and raising living standards.
Members of the Panel are undertaking the roles in an unpaid capacity and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their enthusiasm and willingness to support government in this central endeavour as we strive to make Wales the best place in the United Kingdom to start, grow and invest in a business.
The panel will engage widely to ensure input from range of voices across the Welsh economic landscape.
The Panel members are:
Jonathan Lewis: Chair of Associated British Ports. Previously CEO at Capita plc and AmecFosterWheeler plc. (Chair)
Sarah Williams-Gardener OBE (Vice Chair): Founding member of Starling Bank and Chair of FinTech Wales - innovation, investment attraction and business ecosystem development.
John Evans: Former CEO of Subsea7 – energy sector and large-scale infrastructure projects.
Gerald Holtham: Visiting Professor of Regional Economy at Cardiff Metropolitan University, and Managing Partner at Cadwyn Capital LLP – regional economics, public policy, finance and investment, with authoritative insight into Wales’s fiscal and economic landscape.
Beren Kayali: Co-founder and CTO of Deploy Tech – engineering-led innovation, commercialising low-carbon technology and scaling start-ups.
Alison Lea-Wilson MBE: Co-founder of Halen Môn – tourism, business start-up, scaling, sales, exporting, place-based product development and building a successful international brand.
La-Chun Lindsay OBE: Former Managing Director, GE Aviation Wales – leading complex international operations across industries.
Nigel Morris: Co-founder of Capital One and Managing Partner of QED Investors – venture capital and scaling high-growth technology businesses globally.
Gareth Noyes: Held a range of senior roles at Wind River Systems – technology strategy, innovation, digital transformation and scaling high-growth businesses.
Oriel Petry: Senior Vice President, Airbus UK – industrial strategy, international investment and advanced manufacturing.
Laura Doel: General Secretary for TUC Cymru - workforce development, skills, social partnership, fair work and employee perspectives.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/top-business-experts-appointed-create-new-development-agency-wales
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