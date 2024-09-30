Ofcom
|Printable version
Top listening trends for World Podcast Day
Today is World Podcast Day, a celebration of podcasts and the technology that powers them.
To mark the day, we’ve highlighted some stats from our latest Media Nations research, which provided some interesting findings relating to this increasingly popular medium.
Are you a podcast listener? See how your habits match up to our research findings.
Podcast popularity continues to grow
The past few years have seen small but steady growth in the reach of podcasts, with just over 20% of UK adults now listening to at least one podcast a week – that’s 11.7 million people. After a dip in the past couple of years, 15-24-year-olds are getting back into podcasts, while 35-44s are turning away.
Podcasts are still most popular among adults aged 25-34, with weekly reach increasing to almost a third of this age group in the last year. People over the age of 54 remain less likely to listen to podcasts, but in contrast to the fluctuation in younger age groups, reach has been steadily increasing among this age group in the past five years. As of early 2024, more than one in ten people aged 65+ listened to podcasts each week.
Most listeners prefer a small number of podcasts
Among podcast listeners, almost three quarters say they listen to between one and five podcasts each week, while nearly a quarter (24%) say they listen to six or more. One in ten regular podcast listeners said they subscribed to 11 or more podcasts, while slightly more said they didn’t subscribe to any.
News and current affairs prove popular
Looking at what kinds of podcasts people are listening to, the most popular genres are entertainment, news and current affairs, comedy, and discussion and talk shows. Of those people who listen to podcasts at least once a month, a fifth say they listen to news and current affairs podcasts daily – the highest daily percentage of any genre.
There are some notable differences by age group, with over-54s more likely to listen to news and current affairs podcasts each week.
Convenience and choice win out over radio
Convenience is key when it comes to podcast listening: 83% of regular podcast listeners said they like the convenience of being able to listen to podcasts whenever it suits them.
Just over a third agreed that they would be happy to pay to subscribe to their favourite podcast, while slightly more - 38% - said they wouldn’t. Just over a third of listeners said they found advertising and sponsorship on podcasts less intrusive than on other media, while just under a fifth disagreed. Another interesting finding was that just over half of listeners said they were not worried about content in podcasts that might be offensive or upsetting to themselves or others.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/media-use-and-attitudes/media-habits-adults/top-listening-trends-for-world-podcast-day/
Latest News from
Ofcom
Marking 50 years since Ceefax - the ‘horse-drawn internet’ - was launched24/09/2024 10:25:00
Yesterday (23 September 2024) marked the fiftieth anniversary of the launch of Ceefax, the BBC’s teletext service that allowed viewers to access text-based information on their TV sets, and which blazed a trail for the on-screen services we use today.
Ofcom sets gold medal standard at Paris Games19/09/2024 13:15:00
The 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games were a success not only for participants and medal-winners, but also for a global audience of viewers and listeners who were able to tune in to the action.
Customers to get clearer broadband information17/09/2024 10:15:00
Consumers must be told in clear terms about the technology that underpins their broadband service when signing up to a new deal, under new Ofcom guidance for providers that came into force yesterday.
New ten-year public service broadcast licences for Channel 3 and Channel 513/09/2024 11:15:00
Ofcom has published the renewed broadcast licences for Channel 3 and Channel 5, securing public service broadcasting on these channels for a further ten years.
Simpler and quicker broadband switching is here13/09/2024 10:15:00
Broadband and landline customers can now switch network under a new ‘one touch’ process, where they only have to contact their new provider.
TV loses its crown as main source for news10/09/2024 16:15:00
Television is no longer the single main source of news for UK adults, as Ofcom research shows online sites and apps are now as popular as TV news for the first time.
Boosting skills among children, older adults and Disabled people: Evaluating what works for media literacy10/09/2024 10:25:00
We’re sharing what we’ve learned and are recommending following a 14-month project which saw organisations across the UK trial new approaches to boost people’s media literacy skills.
Size doesn’t matter: Which mobile operator has the longest file download time?09/09/2024 13:15:00
File downloads take longer on O2 over 4G and 5G than on the other mobile networks, according to new Ofcom research published recently.