Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
|Printable version
Top marks for Dstl’s engineering apprentices
The first cohort of scientists to work as Dstl apprentices while studying for a degree have all graduated – with first class bachelors in engineering (BEng).
All 3 received top marks for the qualification attained during 4 years while they earned money, gained experience and progressed on their career paths.
The trio are now working in cyber for the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) – 2 are based in Salisbury and 1 has just started a secondment in the US.
Team Leader Chris yesterday said:
We are all extremely proud to see our apprentices receive outstanding degrees which are testament to their hard work, dedication and passion for science.
They are rolling off the apprenticeships and they are world class. We want to make sure we keep them. They are fantastic.
They have set the bar extremely high for those currently doing their degrees and shown that you don’t have to choose between a top degree and an apprenticeship.
We support our apprentices both in terms career development and academic achievement. It’s win win.
The group studied on a 6-week block release at Aston University in Birmingham when COVID-19 rules allowed. They studied Embedded Electronics Systems Design and Development degrees.
George yesterday said:
I was sceptical about paying an enormous amount of money to go to university and this was a chance to learn on the job, embed myself in a career and get a really good qualification
I think it works really well doing an apprenticeship and a degree as you get to apply what you are learning and that keeps you enthusiastic and improves your academic performance.
I would highly recommend the Dstl apprenticeship scheme and advise anyone on it to make the most of it – it is a fantastic opportunity.
He went on to say he was allowed time to study at work and found advice from people in the same field invaluable.
Josh yesterday said:
When I was looking at jobs before the course and I used to joke ‘how are you supposed to be a fresh graduate and have 3 years of work experience?’ Now I have 4 years.
I had the choice of going to university full-time or doing this apprenticeship and I think I definitely made the right decision and don’t feel I’ve missed out on much - maybe I’ve sacrificed Freshers’ Week for a 4-year head start in my career.
One of the best things about doing an apprenticeship with Dstl is the support they give you. We were given a reasonable period of time for our studies while people we knew elsewhere had to work every weekend to find the time.
Find out more about Dstl’s apprenticeship schemes and apply today.
Related content
Collection
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/top-marks-for-dstls-engineering-apprentices
Latest News from
Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
UK cutting-edge space defence backed by £1.4 billion04/02/2022 10:17:00
The UK will invest £1.4 billion to bolster our national interests in space, as part of the first Defence Space Strategy published recently (01 February 2022).
Dstl trials battlefield sensor protection02/02/2022 15:20:00
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory is researching new materials to improve protection for optical sensors within digital cameras against attacks by lasers.
Dstl trials autonomous maritime asset protection system (AMAPS)24/01/2022 14:20:00
The system could be used to defend high value assets whilst alongside in harbour, and to protect critical infrastructure.
£1.3 million available for cutting-edge telexistence innovations19/01/2022 10:10:10
DASA seeks innovations to develop a complete telexistence system, integrating telepresence, robotic and haptic technologies on to a single platform.
Applying for Defence Innovations Loans is now even easier05/01/2022 15:20:00
Defence Innovation Loans will run continuously until 16 March 2022, which means no more cycles during this time. Find out what this update means for you and your application.
NATO trials Dstl standard for counter-drone systems05/01/2022 11:20:00
SAPIENT successfully facilitated more than 70 connections between systems during technical interoperability exercise, leading to widespread industry adoption.
Dstl experts garner individual and collaborative awards in 2022 New Year Honours04/01/2022 10:20:00
Staff from the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) have been recognised for their outstanding scientific and technical work.
Budding scientists predict the future for UK defence and security22/12/2021 10:10:10
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory has announced the winners of a student competition to write an essay about potential threats and opportunities.