Top talent backed with master's funding as Britain's tech experts called into government

The Spärck AI scholarships will provide full funding for master's degrees at nine leading UK universities specialising in AI and STEM subjects

Exceptional students to receive fully funded AI master’s degrees at Britain’s top 9 universities, with industry partnerships offering direct routes into UK’s tech sector.

New fellowship programme launched for exceptional talent to cement Britain’s reputation a global AI leader.

Programmes form key part of the Plan for Change to kickstart economic growth through innovation and deliver highly skilled jobs across the country.

Young people with exceptional talent in AI will receive unprecedented support to study at Britain’s top universities through a new prestigious scholarship programme announced yesterday (Monday 9 June) by the Technology Secretary.

The Spärck AI scholarships, named after pioneering British computer scientist Karen Spärck Jones, will provide full funding for master’s degrees at nine leading UK universities specialising in artificial intelligence and STEM subjects – from Edinburgh to Manchester, and Newcastle to Bristol.

Set to rival the likes of globally recognised Rhodes, Marshall and Fulbright scholarships, at least 100 talented undergraduates level students from the UK and abroad will see unparalleled access to industry partnerships, work placements and mentorship opportunities, including in the UK’s AI Security Institute as well as leading tech firms like Darktrace, Faculty and Quantexa.

This will not only drive forward AI innovation that grows the UK economy but also gives young people a direct route into highly skilled jobs in the UK’s tech sector – furthering our Plan for Change.

By covering both tuition and living expenses, the scholarship could also be of interest to talent students from low-income backgrounds who might otherwise be unable to afford university – spreading opportunity across the UK.

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle yesterday said:

“We are providing unique opportunities for talented young people to take up master’s degrees in AI, with fully funded tuition and unparalleled access to industry. “Students will be able to go on to highly skilled jobs, building a workforce fit for the future and boosting economic growth as part of our Plan for Change. “We are also expanding our fellowship programme to bring top talent into our leading AI sector and drive forward transformational benefits to the public like new drug discoveries.”

The government has also announced an expansion of its Turing AI Fellowships with new Pioneer fellowships, providing established professionals from any part of academia, humanities, research, or industry with resources to develop AI skills and knowledge to tackle a specific challenge in their fields. Fellows will receive funding, priority access to the AI Research Resource for compute power, and be connected with AI mentors, experts, and industry leaders.

This comes as millions of people are set to be upskilled with digital and AI skills in a bold national skills drive announced by the Prime Minister at London Tech Week.

The new Spärck AI scholarships and expanded Turing Pioneer Fellowship delivers on recommendations of the AI Opportunities Action Plan and helps grow our leading AI sector – a priority industry for our upcoming Digital and Tech Sector Plan under the Industrial Strategy.

Notes to Editors:

Spärck AI scholarships: Applications will open in Spring 2026, with the first cohort beginning their studies in October 2026. This is backed by £17.2 million in government funding and delivers on a recommendation of the AI Opportunities Action Plan.

Universities participating in the Spärck AI scholarship programme include Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial College London, UCL, Southampton, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Manchester and Bristol, who will co-design and co-fund the initiative.

Companies signed up to participate in the scholarship programme include PolyAI, Quantexa, CausaLens, Flok, Beamery, Darktrace and Faculty.

Turing Pioneer Fellowships: Applications will open in mid-July this year, with fellows due to be in-post by Autumn 2026. This is backed by £25.2 million in government funding and delivers on a recommendation of AI Opportunities Action Plan.

Quotes in support of Spärck AI scholarships:

Jack Stockdale OBE, Chief Technology Officer at Darktrace:

“Building AI-powered cybersecurity solutions to defend against next generation threats depends on world-class R&D talent, and we are thrilled to partner with DSIT on this transformative programme. The Spärck AI scholarship will be an important gateway for exceptional global minds to join the frontlines of British innovation, and we’re excited to help develop the next generation of Britain’s world-class AI ecosystem.”

Co-founder and CEO of Flok Health Finn Stevenson:

“AI is already generating economic value at unprecedented pace. To put the UK at the forefront of this transformation, its vital that we can attract world’s best talent - not just to study here, but to stay and build future-defining companies of global importance. We’re delighted to be partnering with DSIT on this initiative to do exactly that.”

PolyAI CEO Nikola Mrkšić:

“PolyAI was founded in the dialog systems group at the University of Cambridge. Since then, we’ve drawn on our academic backgrounds to bring cutting-edge technology out of the lab and into the real world. I am delighted to join the Spärck AI scholarship programme and work with the next generation of AI pioneers who will help create AI applications that drive real value for real people.”

Faculty CEO Mark Warner:

“AI is an epoch-defining technology – yet the UK won’t reap its benefits without having the skills to build and deploy it. “Technical training, education and work placements open the door to highly skilled, well-paid jobs. “Faculty has a decade of experience developing exceptional AI practitioners, and we are delighted to partner with DSIT to further strengthen the UK’s AI talent pipeline.”

Darko Matovski, Co-founder & CEO of causaLens:

“causaLens is thrilled to collaborate with DSIT on the Spärck AI Scholarships program. We’re proud to champion this vital initiative, which empowers the UK’s brightest AI talent with world-class opportunities at leading AI companies like causaLens, ensuring our nation remains a global leader in the AI race.”

Beamery CEO Sultan Saidov, CEO:

“Beamery is very proud to support this AI scholarship initiative. The Spärck AI programme is deeply aligned with our mission of creating equal access to work, and to our belief that connecting talent to opportunity — especially in such a pivotal field — is how we build a more innovative, inclusive future. By supporting emerging AI talent, we’re investing in the skills that will shape tomorrow’s breakthroughs.”

Edinburgh University Vice Chancellor Professor Sir Peter Mathieson:

“As one of the UK’s original and consistently leading AI universities, we are pleased to be part of the proposed Spärck Scholarships Scheme. We look forward to working with the UK Government on the precise details and we fully support the potential of the UK to become an AI superpower.”

Southampton University Vice-President (Research & Enterprise) Mark Spearing:

“The University of Southampton is excited to be a founding partner in the Spärck AI Scholarship programme. We view this as a nationally significant opportunity to attract talented students to the UK to take advantage of our world leading expertise and education in artificial intelligence”.

Bristol University Vice Chancellor Evelyn Welch:

“As AI University of the Year and the proud host of the UK’s most powerful supercomputer, Isambard-AI, the University of Bristol is thrilled to support this prestigious new scholarship as an anchor partner. “We relish the opportunity to shape the next generation of global AI pioneers – collaborating with our partners to explore bold new ideas, nurture exceptional talent, and advance the future of this transformative technology together.”

Professor Deborah Prentice, University of Cambridge Vice-Chancellor:

“Cambridge combines academic excellence with a dynamic, interdisciplinary AI community, from foundational research to real-world impact. We are delighted to be a founding partner in this ambitious initiative, which reflects a shared commitment to attracting exceptional talent and reinforcing the UK’s position as a home for world-class AI. We are especially proud that these scholarships are named after Karen Spärck Jones, a brilliant Cambridge computer scientist.”

Imperial College London Vice Provost for Research and Enterprise Mary Ryan:

“As one of the world’s most international universities, where diverse minds and disciplines are leveraging AI for science and innovation, Imperial is delighted to be an anchor partner in the prestigious new Spärck AI Scholarships. Our global science and technology hubs in Bengaluru, San Francisco, Accra, and Singapore will be well-placed to support outreach efforts to help attract the best and brightest students to the UK, irrespective of their background. Together, we are building a network of future AI leaders who will shape the world through responsible innovation and convergence science.”

Professor Duncan Ivison, Manchester University President and Vice-Chancellor:

“The University of Manchester welcomes this important scheme to attract and retain leading talent to the UK and AI sector. We look forward to providing Spärck Scholars with the opportunity to excel within our internationally leading environment for AI related learning, research and innovation, and supporting them to flourish as future leaders in this critical technology area”

Professor Geraint Rees, UCL Vice-Provost: