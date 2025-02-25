Top tier Eco-School helping to improve nature’s chance to thrive

A school in Ceredigion has been recognised by the Deputy First Minister for the action it’s taking to tackle the nature and climate emergencies.

Thanks to Welsh Government funding and support from Keep Wales Tidy, Ysgol Penrhyn-coch near Aberystwyth has created a wildlife pond to increase biodiversity and support a wide variety of freshwater species, including frogs, newts and dragonflies – as well as providing a drinking source for garden birds and mammals such as hedgehogs during increasingly hot summers – alongside native trees, plants and shrubs to ensure nature has a place to thrive.

The school is a platinum Eco-School, the highest status possible. This title is only achieved by those awarded the Green Flag four times – demonstrating their long-term commitment to environmental education, student involvement and sustainability.

Eco-Schools is one of the largest global sustainable school programmes – engaging millions of children across 79 countries, by starting in the classroom and expanding to the community, allowing the next generation to learn by taking action.

In Wales 90% of schools across every local authority take part in Eco-Schools. Ceredigion is no exception to this impressive level of participation, boasting 21 schools with platinum awards, empowering and inspiring young people to make positive environmental changes to their schools and wider community.

Platinum schools are ranked amongst the best in the world, and on a visit to Ysgol Penrhyn-coch to see the new pond and trees, the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies said the top-tier status was an “example” to others:

This award-winning primary school is helping to make a difference to how we think and react to climate change. It is an example to schools across Wales by perfectly showing how small steps can add up to help Wales tackle the climate and nature emergencies. I’m very proud that the Eco-Schools programme is developing children’s awareness of sustainability, highlighting pupils to Wales’ place in the world. It was such a pleasure to visit and talk to some of the students, as well as the staff, about the incredibly positive action they’ve been taking to help our environment.

Speaking to the Deputy First Minister, the children added: