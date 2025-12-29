Top tips to protect your Christmas gifts from cyber-scrooges

Got a new tablet, smart watch or connected toy for Christmas? Take 5 minutes to set up 2-step verification and keep cyber criminals out of your home.

Families urged to take simple security steps when setting up new accounts for Christmas gifts like tablets, smart watches and connected toys

Quick 5 minute checks including enabling 2-step verification and automatic updates will protect homes from cyber criminals

Taking these steps will help keep personal data and home networks safe from unwanted access

As Christmas celebrations are wrapping up and excited children (and adults!) are playing with their new smart watches, talking toys, and tablets, the government is reminding families to give these high-tech gifts a quick security check before the festive fun begins.

Smart technology has topped wish lists across the country, bringing entertainment and connection to homes. Research found that 45% of UK adults planned to buy electronic devices for Christmas in 2024, highlighting how popular smart technology has become as a festive purchase. From voice-activated assistants answering questions about reindeer, to fitness trackers logging Boxing Day walks, and robot toys becoming new best friends, connected devices can spread joy nationwide.

But just like checking if batteries are included, a few simple security steps will keep Christmas magic safe from cyber-Scrooges. Taking 5 minutes to set up 2-step verification (2SV) on new accounts or enable automatic updates means families can enjoy new technology without worrying about hackers. Think of it as part of the Christmas routine, alongside the turkey and festive films.

Festive security checklist

Set up 2 -step verification

When creating new accounts for devices and apps this Christmas, turn on 2-step verification (also called 2SV). This adds an extra layer of protection to accounts like email, making it much harder for criminals to access them, even if they know your password.

Create strong passwords for new accounts

Many Christmas gifts will need new accounts set up. Use strong, unique passwords - combining 3 random words works brilliantly, for example SantasMarmaladeHat.

Enable automatic updates

Keeps devices protected while families enjoy mince pies and tins of chocolates.

Set up parental controls

Helps to protect children’s devices with child accounts.

Check privacy settings

Turn off remote access and unnecessary data collection.

Cyber Security Minister Baroness Lloyd said:

Smart devices can bring families closer at Christmas, whether it’s video calls with relatives or enjoying festive films and new gadgets. Taking a moment to follow simple setup steps gives families peace of mind and lets them focus on making amazing Christmas memories.

NCSC Director for National Resilience, Jonathon Ellison said:

As you set up a smart device you received this Christmas, make sure it’s wrapped up in the essential security layers. Keeping your home and your information safe is the best present you can give yourself this year. We recommend following the NCSC’s guidance for using smart devices, and remember to switch on 2‑step verification for all your important accounts.

The average UK household owns nine connected devices, making Christmas a prime time for hackers. According to analysis of millions of connected homes, devices see an average of 10 attacks every 24 hours, with security solutions blocking roughly 1,736 threats per minute. Poorly secured gadgets and accounts can give criminals access to personal data, audio or video from toys and monitors, or home networks.

The UK is leading the world in protecting families from cyber threats. World-first Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure (PSTI) regulations, which came into force in April 2024, mean that every smart device sold in the UK must meet basic security standards including no default or easily guessable passwords. Combined with these simple festive security tips - particularly setting up 2-step verification on new accounts - families can unwrap their presents with confidence and enjoy a worry-free Christmas.