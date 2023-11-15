Ofcom
Top tips to stay safe from the scammers
This week is International Fraud Awareness Week, a global initiative aimed at minimising the impact of fraud by promoting anti-fraud awareness and education. Our research showed that 41 million people received a suspicious phone call or text during the summer of last year, so it pays to be aware of the risks of scams and frauds.
Fortunately, there are actions you can take to protect yourself from the scammers. We’ve pulled together our top tips to keep yourself safe.
Stay alert and follow three easy steps
If you feel a text or phone call you’ve received is suspicious, trust your instincts. There are three easy steps you can take if you receive a text or call that you’re worried about:
If you receive a suspicious text:
Stop! The text could be a scam. Read carefully and look for any details that don't seem right.
Don't click on any links or give out any personal or bank details.
Report any suspicious texts to 7726 and make your friends and family aware too.
If you receive a suspicious phone call:
Stop! Do not give out any personal or bank details.
Hang up and call the company they claim to be from to check if it is a scam.
Report scam calls to Action Fraud and make your family aware too.
Remember: 7726
7726 is a number used by most of the major mobile phone companies to allow their customers to report unwanted texts or mobile calls.
You can forward a suspicious text or report a mobile call to 7726 free of charge. When you’ve done this, your mobile provider can investigate the number. Follow our guide to learn how to report to 7726.
Check out technical solutions
For mobile phone users, measures can be applied either on your handset or on your mobile phone network to reduce the risk posed by scam messages or malware. Some of these might be pre-installed or managed by your network provider, and some you can put in place yourself.
If you’re unsure whether these solutions are available to you, or to find out more about how they work, contact your mobile or home phone provider. They should be able to give you more information on what technical measures can be put in place to protect you.
See our guide for more information.
If you think you’ve been scammed, report it
If you think you’ve been the victim of a scam, report it to Action Fraud as soon as possible. You can do this by calling 0300 123 2040 or visiting the Action Fraud website at www.actionfraud.police.uk.
Action Fraud is the reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Reports of fraud and any other financial crime in Scotland should be made to Police Scotland via 101.
Spread the word
If you think you’ve seen a scam, don’t keep it to yourself. By telling people you know, you’ll help to make more people aware of scams that are out there, and this could help others to avoid falling victim.
Spreading awareness among your friends and family – or even by sharing on social media using screenshots, for example – means more people will be able to keep an eye out for the scammers’ latest tactics.
More information
As well as scams, there are other types and unwanted calls and messages you might want to protect yourself from. Check out our guidance on how you can do that.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2022/top-tips-to-stay-safe-from-scammers
