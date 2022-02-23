Ofcom
|Printable version
Top tips to stay safe from the scammers
Ofcom has today proposed new rules that will make it harder for scammers to use UK phone networks to target potential victims.
We’re proposing new rules to combat number spoofing, which is when scammers change their caller ID to disguise their identity from the person they are calling, and we’re also proposing new standards to help prevent scammers from being able to use valid phone numbers for their activities.
Scams have been on the rise in recent years – our research showed 45 million people were targeted by scammers last summer.
Fortunately, there are actions you can take to protect yourself from the scammers. We’ve pulled together our top tips to keep yourself safe.
Stay alert and follow three easy steps
If you feel a text or phone call you’ve received is suspicious, trust your instincts. There are three easy steps you can take if you receive a text or call that you’re worried about:
If you receive a suspicious text:
- Stop! The text could be a scam. Read carefully and look for any details that don't seem right.
- Don't click on any links or give out any personal or bank details.
- Report any suspicious texts to 7726 and make your friends and family aware too.
If you receive a suspicious phone call:
- Stop! Do not give out any personal or bank details.
- Hang up and call the company they claim to be from to check if it is a scam.
- Report scam calls to Action Fraud and make your family aware too.
Remember: 7726
7726 is a number used by most of the major mobile phone companies to allow their customers to report unwanted texts or mobile calls.
You can forward a suspicious text or report a mobile call to 7726 free of charge. When you’ve done this, your mobile provider can investigate the number. Follow our guide to learn how to report to 7726.
Check out technical solutions
For mobile phone users, measures can be applied either on your handset or on your mobile phone network to reduce the risk posed by scam messages or malware. Some of these might be pre-installed or managed by your network provider, and some you can put in place yourself.
If you’re unsure whether these solutions are available to you, or to find out more about how they work, contact your mobile or home phone provider. They should be able to give you more information on what technical measures can be put in place to protect you.
See our guide for more information.
If you think you’ve been scammed, report it
If you think you’ve been the victim of a scam, report it to Action Fraud as soon as possible. You can do this by calling 0300 123 2040 or visiting the Action Fraud website at www.actionfraud.police.uk.
Action Fraud is the reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Reports of fraud and any other financial crime in Scotland should be made to Police Scotland via 101.
Spread the word
If you think you’ve seen a scam, don’t keep it to yourself. By telling people you know, you’ll help to make more people aware of scams that are out there, and this could help others to avoid falling victim.
Spreading awareness among your friends and family – or even by sharing on social media using screenshots, for example – means more people will be able to keep an eye out for the scammers’ latest tactics.
More information
As well as scams, there are other types and unwanted calls and messages you might want to protect yourself from. Check out our guidance on how you can do that.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2022/top-tips-to-stay-safe-from-scammers
Latest News from
Ofcom
Ofcom plans crackdown on fake number fraud23/02/2022 13:10:00
UK phone companies will make it harder for scammers to use their networks, under a range of measures proposed by Ofcom today.
Tips for cutting your phone, broadband and pay-TV costs15/02/2022 14:05:00
Lots of people are concerned about rising living costs and are looking at ways they might be able to save money on the services they use every day. This includes phone, broadband and pay-TV services.
Millions of low-income families missing out on £144 annual broadband saving15/02/2022 13:05:00
Millions of families under pressure from the rising cost of living could each save £144 on their annual broadband bills, Ofcom has found.
Ofcom sets out initial views on the future of mobile markets and spectrum10/02/2022 10:15:00
Ofcom has set out our initial thinking on how mobile markets might develop and how networks might need to evolve to meet future demand. We have also set out how we might adapt our approach in this area.
Latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints revealed09/02/2022 09:20:00
Ofcom has published the latest league tables on the complaints we receive about the UK’s major home phone, broadband, mobile and pay-TV firms.
LGBT+ History Month: 16 watershed moments on British TV and radio04/02/2022 13:15:00
This year’s LGBT+ History Month theme is Politics in Art : ‘The Arc is Long’, a slogan adapted from Martin Luther King Jr.’s quote, ‘The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice’.
BBC Three returns as a TV channel today02/02/2022 10:25:00
BBC Three yesterday returned to TV screens for the first time in six years, after Ofcom approved its relaunch as a broadcast television channel.
Ofcom to investigate Channel 4 over subtitle problems28/01/2022 13:15:00
Ofcom is to investigate Channel 4, following an extended outage last year of its subtitling, signing and audio description services.
The big tech developments to watch out for in 202226/01/2022 14:25:00
We’ve all lived through an unpredictable couple of years, but in the fast-moving and ever-changing technology world, it’s important to look ahead and consider what we think might be the major developments coming down the line over the next 12 months.