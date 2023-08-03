Top trends from our latest Media Nations research

Today we’ve published our latest research looking at the media habits and preferences of people across the UK.

The headline findings show rapid change in how the UK’s viewers and listeners make use of TV, online video, radio and audio. But there are further findings that shine a light on how people across the country access and enjoy a range of content across an increasingly diverse set of media and platforms.

The full findings are available in our Media Nations report, but we’ve selected a few highlights here.

Big national moments were what we watched most on TV

While we identified a decline in the number of programmes attracting mass audiences, with the number of programmes attracting more than four million TV viewers halving over the past eight years, major moments of national interest brought us together in front of our TV screens. The list of most-watched programmes in 2022 was dominated by sporting and royal events – England’s quarter-final against France in the FIFA World Cup topped the table with an average of 16.1 million viewers.

The second part of BBC One’s coverage of the state funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II was watched by an average of 13.2 million viewers and The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee averaged slightly fewer.

Top 10 most-watched programmes in the UK, 2022 (highest performing episode per title)

FIFA World Cup: England vs France (QF), ITV1, 10 December 2022. 68.4% share. Average audience: 16.1 million. The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II (part 2), BBC One, 19 September 2022. 61.1% share. Average audience: 13.2 million. The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, BBC One, 4 June 2022. 66.2% share. Average audience: 13.2 million. I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, ITV1, 6 November 2022. 52.9% share. Average audience: 12.5 million. The Tourist, BBC One, 1 January 2022. 42.1% share. Average audience: 11.4 million. Happy New Year Live!, BBC One, 31 December 2022. 55.8% share. Average audience: 11.3 million. Women's Euro 2022: England vs Germany (F), BBC One, 31 July 2022. 64.1% share. Average audience: 11.2 million. Trigger Point, ITV1, 23 January 2022. 43.8% share. Average audience: 10.9 million. Strictly Come Dancing, BBC One, 17 December 2022. 55.0% share. Average audience: 10.7 million. The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe, ITV1, 17 April 2022. 41.9% share. Average audience: 10.1 million.

