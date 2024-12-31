Top UK business leaders, job creators and Post Office campaigners awarded New Year’s Honours

Subpostmasters caught up in the Horizon IT system scandal recognised in 2025 New Year's Honours

CEO of Chanel and Chair of the London Stock Exchange among those honoured today

Jo Hamilton and other postmasters given OBE for their tireless work on the Post Office campaign

A number of top business leaders - including the Chair of Babcock and CEO of Chanel - have been honoured by the King in the 2025 New Year’s Honours for their innovation, excellence and leadership in growing the UK economy.

The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) is pleased to see recipients across the UK being recognised for their role in creating jobs and prosperity in their communities and for the country.

Subpostmasters – including Jo Hamilton OBE - have been recognised in the List for their tireless campaign for justice for those caught up in the Horizon IT system scandal: one of the worst miscarriages of justice in British history.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:

The business leaders in the New Year’s Honours List and their companies are the lifeblood of our economy and those receiving awards should be very proud of what they have achieved and for flying the flag both at home and abroad. I’m also pleased to see a group of Horizon sub-postmasters included. They deserve special recognition for their tireless campaign for postmasters who have waited far too long to get justice - and we remain committed to seeing justice done.

Recipients include:

Dame Ruth Cairnie DBE, the first female Chair of defence firm Babcock in their 130 year history, who has received a DBE for her transformation of Babcock since 2019 – with a £242 million profit in 2024. Cairnie has also been recognised for Babcock’s role in supporting national security via the operation of Skynet, the Ministry of Defence’s satellite communication system.

Sir Edward Braham KT, the chair of M&G, has been awarded a KT for services to corporate law and business. Under his leadership he has grown the company to be one of the top five advice businesses in the UK, with 4.6m retail customers and more than 900 institutional clients, while M&G is one of the largest market investors in Europe and among the top 10 globally with assets of over £360 billion.

Leena Nair CBE, the Global CEO of Chanel, has been given a CBE for services to the retail and consumer sector – with Chanel being the biggest investor in the UK cultural landscape under her leadership and commitment.

Simon Murphy OBE, who spearheaded the £10bn redevelopment of Battersea Power Station with tireless dedication, transforming a derelict 42-acre former industrial site into a vibrant town centre comprised of shops, over 4,000 homes, offices (including Apple’s new London campus), new transport infrastructure and leisure spaces.

Other recipients include Donald Robert CBE, the Chair of the London Stock Exchange Group, for his services to the financial services industry, Sir Edward Braham KT, the Chair of M&G, Mai Fyfield CBE, an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Premier League, ASOS and the BBC. Sir Bryan Sanderson KT, who recently chaired the Low Pay has been knighted.

Dame Ruth Cairnie DBE said:

I believe strongly that the UK benefits greatly from having leading sovereign companies and have been fortunate to serve with a number of them. It is a great privilege to be the Chair of Babcock and to support the team in the critical reset they have delivered. I am also highly committed to the importance of diversity in business and am encouraged by the gradual but continued increase in female representation in Defence, Energy and other sectors. I am deeply honoured by this recognition.

Sir Edward Braham KT said:

It is a true privilege to be recognised in the New Year’s Honour’s list. I’ve always been a passionate believer in the power of British business and the amazing community of people that work within it. During my career I have been fortunate to work with some brilliant organisations and this award recognises the crucial role that they play too.

Leena Nair CBE said:

I am deeply grateful for this profound honour. This recognition reinforces our commitment as a business to have a positive impact in the world. I am thankful to my passionate and dedicated teams whose support makes all this possible. It inspires me to continue striving for excellence and contributing to wider society. I hope it encourages others to break barriers and follow their dreams.

Simon Murphy OBE said:

I was surprised and delighted to receive this honour. The restoration of Battersea Power Station and the surrounding area, delivering the Northern Line extension and creating a new community for London and more than 6,000 jobs was an incredible effort by everyone involved. This honour rewards that effort, persistence and ingenuity and is for all of Team Battersea and our Malaysian shareholders without whom none of this would have been achieved.

Notes for editors

The honours system recognises people who have made achievements in public life; or committed themselves to serving and helping the UK.

The Department for Business and Trade proposes nominations in our areas, for scrutiny by independent honours committees led by the Cabinet Office.

Nominations are sought from within the department and from members of the public. Anyone can receive an honour, and anyone can nominate someone as long as they demonstrate exceptional contribution the person has made.

There are two Honours Rounds each year, with the lists being published in the New Year list, and the King’s Birthday list.

The integrity of the honours system is protected by the carrying out of probity checks before names are submitted to the Prime Minister and The King for approval.

Full list of recipients:

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Linda Heggs (Ruth Cairnie), Chair, Babcock International and Lately Chair, Powerful Women Initiative. For services to Industry

Knights Bachelor (KT)

Edward Braham, Chair, M&G. For services to Corporate Law and to Business

Bryan Sanderson CBE, Lately Chair, Low Pay Commission. For services to the Labour Market

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Annika Bosanquet, Co-Founder, Wrapology. For services to Business

Charles Dhanowa OBE KC, Registrar, United Kingdom Competition Appeal Tribunal. For services to Competition Law

Gillian Dunion (Gillian Docherty) OBE FRSE, Chief Commercial Officer, University of Strathclyde. For services to Business and Technology

Rowenna Mai Fyfield, Independent Non-Executive Director, The Premier League and BBC Commercial. For services to the Sports and Broadcasting Industries

Catherine Lewis La Torre, Lately Chief Executive Officer, British Patient Capital. For services to Business

Leena Nair, Global Chief Executive Officer, Chanel and lately Global Chief Human Resources Officer, Unilever. For services to the Retail and Consumer Sector

James Palmer, Senior Corporate and Governance Lawyer, Herbert Smith, Freehills. For services to Business and to Law

Gillian Parkin (Gill Riley) OBE, Managing Director, GGR Group. For services to the Lifting Industry

Donald Robert, Chair, London Stock Exchange Group. For services to the Financial Services Industry

The Hon. David Louis Taylor, Chief Executive, British Business Bank, and lately Chief Executive Officer, UK Export Finance. For services to Business and Trade

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)