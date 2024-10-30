WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Tory legacy is the worst pay growth of any government for a century, says TUC
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday commented on the (Tuesday) annual employee earnings data published by the ONS, which show that wages barely grew between 2010 to 2024.
- Real average annual wage growth was just 0.3% from 2010 to 2024, compared to 1.5% from 1997 to 2010
- Average worker would be £117 a week better off had pay increased since 2010 at the same pace as between 1997 and 2010
- Pay growth under Conservative-led government from 2010-2024 was worse than for any other period of government since the 1920s
- TUC says the Employment Rights Bill will help close the gender pay gap and “give more workers fair pay, job security and dignity at work“
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:
“Everyone who works for a living should earn a decent living. But under the Tories, it was the worst pay growth for any period of government in the last 100 years. We need a new approach.
“The government’s Employment Rights Bill will help to give more workers fair pay, job security, and dignity at work. We also need an investment budget to create a new era of growth with rising wages and higher living standards.”
Gender pay gap
The figures show that the gender pay gap for full time employees is 7.0%, but more significantly it is 13.1% for all employees. At current rates of progress, the gap for all employees will not be closed until 2040. Paul Nowak yesterday said:
“The gender pay gap is closing at a snail’s pace. At this rate it will still take 16 years to close.
“We need bolder action, so that we don't consign another generation of women to pay inequality.
"Labour's Employment Rights Bill will require large employers to set out clear action plans on how they will close their gender pay gaps, rather than just reporting what they are doing.
"We also know that fixing care is critical to raising women’s earnings, as they bear the brunt of caring responsibilities.
"The Employment Rights Bill will help by introducing fair pay agreements to stop the race to the bottom on pay and conditions in care work. And it will help to recruit and retain staff.
"And we desperately need more flexible, affordable and accessible childcare for all families, that works around shifts, weekend work and irregular working patterns."
The TUC says many of the other policies in the Employment Rights Bill will help close the gender pay gap, including:
- Strengthening flexible working rights by introducing a day one right to work flexibly.
- Banning exploitative zero-hours contracts to help end the scourge of insecure work, which is particularly widespread in sectors like social care.
- Giving all employees day one rights on the job. Labour will scrap qualifying time for basic rights, such as unfair dismissal, sick pay, and parental leave.
- Extending redundancy and unfair dismissal protections for pregnant women and new parents.
Editors note’s
- ONS annual employee earnings data (ASHE): Yesterday’s data is available at: https://www.ons.gov.uk/employmentandlabourmarket/peopleinwork/earningsandworkinghours/bulletins/annualsurveyofhoursandearnings/2024
The data does not include figures on the ethnicity and disability pay gaps.
- Historical wage comparison: The ASHE data set begins in 1997. However, comparisons are possible with historical data from the ONS and historical estimates from the Bank of England wage data over longer periods. TUC analysis of this data finds that average annual pay growth from 2010 to 2024 was just 0.2% (using OBR forecast data for 2024). The most recent period of government with a worse record is the Conservative government of 1922-1923 with negative annual pay growth of -1.8%.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
The Patients Association - Covid Inquiry hears “harrowing tales” of people’s experiences of healthcare during pandemic30/10/2024 11:25:00
Earlier yesterday, Julia Jones gave evidence to Module 3 of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on behalf of John’s Campaign, Care Rights UK and the Patients Association.
UK Space Agency: UK to chair global Earth observation group with bold ambitions for data uptake29/10/2024 16:05:00
The UK has assumed the Chair of the Committee on Earth Observation Satellites.
UNICEF - At least ten children reportedly killed in escalating violence in Sudan’s Al Jazirah State29/10/2024 11:05:00
Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell
NHS Confederation - Revenue and capital funding a step in the right direction29/10/2024 09:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to Treasury trail of autumn budget announcements.
Budget must encourage investment in skills and technology adoption, says CIPD28/10/2024 16:25:00
Ahead of the Chancellor’s Budget announcement on Wednesday 30 October, the CIPD is calling on the government to increase apprenticeship opportunities for young people, encourage innovation, and improve labour market enforcement
CBI - Retail sales dip in lead up to Autumn Budget - CBI Distributive Trades Survey28/10/2024 14:25:00
Retail sales volumes fell at a modest pace in October, after slight growth last month, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey. Some firms noted consumers were holding back on their spending due to uncertainty surrounding the Autumn Budget.
LGA - Affordable housing and Right to Buy reform: LGA statement28/10/2024 12:25:00
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association responds to the Government’s housing announcements
TUC - More than half of business leaders (59%) say they are losing staff time due to poor state of public services28/10/2024 11:25:00
Nearly 6 out of 10 (59%) business leaders say that staff have had to take time off in the last year because of problems accessing public services, according to new TUC polling published today (Monday).
NHS Confederation - Nuffield Trust analysis is further evidence of NHS's intractable financial challenges28/10/2024 11:05:00
Analysis a 3.6% revenue increase will only keep the NHS standing still puts historically low investment into perspective.