Tough new laws to make online marketplaces safer
New laws to make online marketplaces safer and protect the public from dangerous products.
- As part of the Plan for Change the Government is taking action to protect customers ensuring online marketplaces are held to same high standards as bricks and mortar stores
- Landmark Product Regulation and Metrology Act boosts powers to tackle unsafe products sold online
- Measures aimed to hold online marketplaces to account and help with growing safety concerns over fires caused by lithium-ion batteries, and e-bikes
Tougher powers to make online marketplaces safer and protect the public from dangerous products as part of the Government’s Plan for Change, have moved a step closer following Royal Assent of the Product Regulation and Metrology Act.
The new legislation will provide powers to target new and emerging dangers and hold online marketplaces to account for dangerous products sold through their platforms, creating a level playing field with bricks and mortar stores.
The rising popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters has brought with it an increase in safety incidents – the Office for Product Safety and Standards in 2024 received reports on 211 fires involving e-bikes or e-scooters - equivalent to a fire every 1.7 days.
Most of these reports (175) were from London Fire Brigade, and many were caused by unsafe lithium-ion batteries purchased through online marketplaces.
To help address the sale of unsafe products like these by online marketplaces, the Government intends to introduce requirements for online marketplaces at the earliest opportunity to update their responsibilities.
These will create a proportionate regulatory framework where online marketplaces are expected to:
- prevent unsafe products from being made available to consumers
- ensure that sellers operating on their platform comply with product safety obligations
- provide relevant information to consumers;
- and cooperate closely with regulators.
Product Safety Minister Justin Madders yesterday said:
By giving regulators the teeth to clamp down on unsafe products, we’re ensuring people can shop with confidence whether online or on the high street.
This will establish a level playing field and mean online marketplaces are held to the same high standards as bricks and mortar shops, ensuring we back businesses and protect consumers as part of our Plan for Change.
The new measures will ensure clarity for the approximately 300,000 UK businesses operating in regulated product markets with a combined estimated turnover of £490 billion.
The Office for Product Safety and Standards will continue its targeted programme to tackle dangerous products, including the threats from button batteries and small magnets, and building on successful initiatives like the “Buy Safe, Be Safe” campaign launched last October and recent guidelines on lithium-ion battery safety introduced in December.
This balanced approach protects consumers while supporting economic growth across all nations of the UK.
Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy, yesterday said:
Which? has campaigned for years to hold online marketplaces to the same standards as high street retailers. For too long, consumers have been exposed to dangerous - and in some cases lethal - products.
The Product Regulation and Metrology Act has the potential to be a game changer for consumer safety. It paves the way for new laws to clarify and strengthen responsibilities for online marketplaces, which is crucial in the fight against the sale of dangerous products online.
Following the bill’s Royal Assent, the government must act fast to tighten definitions of online marketplaces, introduce a clear duty so that online marketplaces are accountable for product safety, and empower regulators to issue heavy fines for those that fall short of the required standards.
London Fire Brigade Deputy Commissioner Charlie Pugsley yesterday said:
We are pleased that the Product Regulation and Metrology Bill (PRAM) has been granted Royal Assent.
London Fire Brigade sees one e-bike or e-scooter fire every two days and we have long called for regulation to improve product safety and safeguards on online marketplaces to protect people from buying dangerous products that pose a fire risk.
We welcome this new piece of legislation, which will better regulate unsafe products being sold and help to protect the public from unsafe products and particularly poor quality or non-compliant lithium battery products, which can present unique fire safety challenges.
John Herriman, Chief Executive at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute, yesterday said:
Alongside the coalition, which included the British Toy and Hobby Association and Electrical Safety First, we welcome the Product Regulation and Metrology Bill gaining Royal Assent as a positive step forward in ensuring the UK maintains strong, modern protections for consumers.
This legislation supports the vital work Trading Standards does in keeping unsafe and non-compliant products off the market, creating a fairer and safer trading environment for businesses and consumers alike. We look forward to working closely with government and stakeholders to ensure that the laws that follow, after further consultation, are implemented effectively and contributes to a robust, future-facing regulatory system that will support economic growth in the UK.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/tough-new-laws-to-make-online-marketplaces-safer
