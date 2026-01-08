Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Tough new legal duties on water companies to cut pollution
Water companies legally required to produce pollution reduction plans for the first time, using detailed instructions published today
Water companies must now publish annual pollution-cutting plans under tough new powers introduced by the government.
Pollution Incident Reduction Plans (PIRPs) were previously voluntary, with only some water companies electing to produce and deliver them. Through powers in the Water (Special Measures) Act, they will now be mandatory and must be made public, creating unprecedented transparency and accountability in the sector.
Failure to publish compliant plans – with the first batch due this April - will be a criminal offence for both companies and their chief executives.
Water Minister Emma Hardy said:
It is completely unacceptable that so much sewage is still entering our waterways, and it cannot continue.
This government is delivering a new era of accountability in the water sector. We’ve banned unfair bonuses for water bosses, introduced tough penalties for pollution and these mandatory plans are the latest step to hold water companies to account and tackle the root causes of pollution.
And we’re not stopping there. Our Water White Paper will set out long-term reforms to strengthen regulation, clean up our waterways, and drive infrastructure delivery.
The Environment Agency and Natural Resources Wales have today (8 January) published detailed guidance for companies on what to include in their plans and how they should be used to cut pollution.
The plans must set out the specific actions companies will take to cut their pollution, including through better monitoring, clearing blockages, and customer awareness campaigns. Companies have also been told to identify and explain the root causes of their pollution incidents, to ensure they are focused not just on short-term fixes but on long-term prevention.
From 2027, companies will also have to produce annual ‘Implementation Reports’ demonstrating their year‑on‑year progress to cut pollution incidents.
Environment Agency Water Director Helen Wakeham said:
Pollution incidents from water companies happen far too often and can have devastating consequences on the environment and communities.
We have been clear that every water company now needs to focus on delivery. These plans will ensure companies are taking actions to cut their pollution incidents and are publicly accountable for doing so.
Our guidance is designed to help companies plan and deliver results – and we will continue to challenge them if they fall short.
The Environment Agency’s latest ratings of water companies’ environmental performance were the lowest since 2011. In 2024 alone, there were 2,801 reported pollution incidents in England - 75 of which were classified as serious.
The new guidance comes ahead of the government’s Water White Paper which is expected to set out plans for longer-term reforms to strengthen regulation and tackle pollution – including through the creation of a new, single water regulator, and accelerate the delivery of vital infrastructure.
Notes to editors
- The Water (Special Measures) Act 2025 requires all water and sewerage undertakers (as defined by the Water Industry Act 1991) to publish annual PIRPs from April 2026 and Implementation Reports from April 2027.
- For water companies, annual PIRPs will sit alongside statutory Drainage and Wastewater Management Plans (DWMPs). While DWMPs provide the 25‑year strategic plan and investment pathway, PIRPs and Implementation Reports should show shorter‑term, operational action on frequent causes of pollution. Together, they will support a more proactive approach to building more resilience in the water system and maintaining and improving asset health and performance.
