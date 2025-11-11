Tough new powers to clean up local politics

Sweeping reforms will strengthen standards and rebuild confidence in local government.

Local authorities will gain powers to suspend councillors and mayors for serious misconduct and to withhold allowances where behaviour falls short.

Changes follow overwhelming public support, with 94% respondents backing a mandatory code of conduct – as part of wider plans for national renewal.

Councillors and mayors who repeatedly break the rules or commit serious misconduct will face tougher sanctions under proposals published today to clean up local politics and restore public confidence.

Plans for a wholesale reform of the current standards regime will see government tackling widespread concerns head-on. This includes the inconsistent use of rules on behaviour and the lack of effective sanctions for those who breach their codes of conduct, which has undermined people’s confidence in local government for too long.

This year alone, two separate councillors were convicted of serious offences and remained in post until receiving prison sentences because there were no powers to suspend them.

Rooting out bad actors within local authorities and providing the powers to quickly deal with misbehaviour will mean that focus can remain firmly on delivering for residents.

Secretary of State for Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, Steve Reed, said:

“I know firsthand the dedication and talent within our local authorities up and down the country.

“But when a small minority behave badly, it’s a disservice to those hardworking councillors and to taxpayers – distracting from the incredible work happening in our communities every day.

“We must clean up local politics by rooting out those who bring the system into disrepute. These reforms will give councils and mayoral authorities the power to do exactly that.”

The consultation response, published today, outlines the government’s proposals to strengthen sanctions available to local authorities, including new powers to suspend councillors for serious misconduct for up to six months and withholding allowances, ensuring taxpayers’ money is not wasted on councillors who are in breach of the code of conduct.

Crucially, a mandatory code of conduct will apply to all types and tiers of local authority in England, ensuring that everyone, everywhere is held to the same high standard.

Minister of State for Local Government and Homelessness, Alison McGovern, said:

“The vast majority of councillors are dedicated public servants working hard for their communities. These reforms will raise the bar and ensure swift, fair action where it’s needed most.

“Residents deserve the highest standards from their representatives, and those standing for election deserve more back up when things go wrong.

“With Town Hall austerity for the poorest places, and rising abuse, being a local councillor is harder than ever. But our country needs local leaders who will stand up for people. These changes are the first step on the road to recovery for local democracy.

“These measures will help create a safer, more respectful environment that builds trust and helps attract the best and brightest talent into local government, giving residents the representation they deserve.”

The proposed reforms will also respond to challenges faced by local authorities since the 2011 Localism Act came into effect which has left councils’ hands tied in instances of handling misconduct, allowing councillors under criminal investigation for sexual assault and harassment to remain in post.

The consultation revealed widespread support for change, with 94% of respondents backing a mandatory code of conduct and 86% supporting powers to suspend councillors for serious breaches.

The government response confirms intention to legislate to introduce these measures alongside a requirement for principal authorities to establish and maintain standards committees, interim suspension powers, support for complainants, and a national appeals function.

Today’s measures go hand-in-hand with the government’s wider reform agenda to empower local areas through devolution and the grassroots revolution via the landmark Pride in Place strategy – delivering on a decade of national renewal.

