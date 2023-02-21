Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
Tougher measures introduced to protect woman and girls
Domestic abusers will face tags and tougher management under new measures to protect women and girls announced by the Home Office yesterday, Monday 20 February.
The new proposals have been introduced to protect women and girls from harassment, aggression and violence, and focus on stopping domestic abuse before it takes place.
The measures include:
- Tougher management of most dangerous abusers and new protections for victims
- The most harmful domestic abuse offenders will be recorded on the Violent and Sex Offender Register
- ‘Ask for ANI’ codeword scheme expanded to 18 job centres and jobs and benefits offices across the UK
- Violence against women and girls classified as a national threat for policing for the first time.
APCC Joint Lead for Victims, Donna Jones and Sophie Linden, said: “The measures introduced today are a much-needed step towards ensuring victims are better protected and violent offenders do not slip through the net.
“Every woman and girl has the right to feel safe. When a crime occurs the criminal justice system must do all in its power to support those victims and do everything to secure the justice they rightly deserve and expect. We welcome the Domestic Abuse Protection Orders to provide flexible support for victims and to stop the most prolific perpetrators.
“As Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) we are stepping up to deliver more of these services. Whilst the raft of new measures present an opportunity to build back the trust and confidence of women and girls in our society, there must be the appropriate funding allocated to ensure successful delivery.
“We also welcome the classification of violence against women and girls as a national threat. This is a significant milestone in recognising this epidemic and sends a strong message that these behaviours will not be tolerated in our society.
“As PCCs and Deputy Mayors, we are committed to preventing and tackling violence against women and girls and we will continue the vital work we do, alongside partners, in supporting victims, holding Chief Constables to account and in challenging the behaviours of those in our communities.”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/tougher-measures-introduced-to-protect-women-and-girls/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
PCCs meet with Ministers to push forward drugs agenda16/02/2023 13:25:00
With around half of all homicides and acquisitive crimes estimated to be drug-related, the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners’ (APCC) Joint Addiction and Substance Misuse Leads met with ministers to advocate the importance of prevention and explore opportunities to prevent further drug related offending.
PCCS gain new responsibilities in bid to tackle serious violence31/01/2023 14:15:00
Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy Mayors have gained new responsibilities from today, Tuesday 31 January, in a bid to tackle and prevent serious violence in communities.
Review into drug samples concluded30/01/2023 13:20:00
A review into Synlab Laboratory Services Limited’s (Synlab) analysis of drug driving samples, specifically Section 5A Road Traffic Act toxicology testing for controlled drugs, has now concluded.
Measures to clamp down on organised crime welcomed25/01/2023 13:10:00
APCC Lead for Serious and Organised Crime Donna Jones has welcomed raft of new measures announced by the Government in a bid to clamp down on organised crime and frustrate criminal enterprises.
This is a significant step for the criminal justice system23/01/2023 14:10:00
Donna Jones, Joint Victims Lead for the APCC and PCC for Hampshire and Isle of Wight has reacted to the government’s amendment to the upcoming Victims Bill which will now recognise children born as a result of rape as victims for the first time.
Chair response to David Carrick case17/01/2023 13:05:00
APCC Chair Marc Jones response to David Carrick case
Additional funding to protect domestic abuse victims welcomed11/01/2023 15:05:00
The Home Office has committed up to £18 million a year over the next two years towards the next phase of the Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Intervention Fund.