Tougher rules on political interference to keep UK elections secure

New rules, set out in the Representation of the People Bill introduced today, will provide greater transparency and security around political donations, alongside extending voting rights in all UK elections to 16- and 17-year-olds

Sweeping measures will create a fair, secure and inclusive democracy, while delivering on government manifesto commitments

Small number of local authorities to test new flexible ways to make voting simpler, including opening up polling booths in train stations or supermarkets

Foreign actors will no longer be able to use their money to interfere in the UK’s elections, as part of the biggest expansion of democratic participation in a generation being delivered through the Representation of the People Bill – introduced to Parliament today.

Landmark changes to boost transparency and accountability in politics will begin being put into law through a wide package of political finance reforms – including strengthened rules on company donations, new “Know Your Donor” guidance, and tighter requirements for unincorporated associations.

The measures will reinforce the government’s zero-tolerance approach to foreign interference in UK democracy, with growing international threats highlighting the needs for action.

Recent cases – including former MEP Nathan Gill, and Christine Lee, the UK-based lawyer, identified as working covertly on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party – underline the need for strong action.

The reforms will mean companies making political donations will be required to show that they have a genuine connection to the UK. This includes demonstrating that they are headquartered in the UK, majority owned or controlled by UK electors or citizens and have generated sufficient revenue to cover the donation – closing down foreign actors’ ability to use shell companies to influence UK politics.

The Bill will also extend voting rights in all UK elections to 1.7 million 16 and 17 year olds, delivering a manifesto commitment and keeping the government on track to introduce sweeping changes before the next General Election.

Steve Reed, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, said:

“The Representation of the People Bill will protect our democracy against foreign interference and give young people the right to vote.

“Growing threats from abroad mean we must make changes to keep our elections secure.

“We won’t let hostile foreign states use dirty money to buy our elections. We are keeping British democracy safe for British people.”

These reforms will end the status quo, where a new company registered today, owned by anyone, funded from anywhere, without even a single day of trade, can donate and have influence in UK politics.

The reforms will also be informed by the findings of the Rycroft Review, which is exploring how we can go even further to tackle illicit money entering our politics from abroad, including cryptocurrencies.

As outlined in the Strategy for modern and secure elections published in 2025, the reforms will also allow the Electoral Commission to take action and enforce heavier fines of up to £500,000 on those who breach political finance rules - strengthening the foundations of UK democracy.

Samantha Dixon, Minister for Democracy, said:

“I know from speaking to so many passionate young people just how keen they are to get involved in our democracy. With democracy taught as part of the national curriculum – millions of young people will have the knowledge and confidence to take part in our democratic process for the first time.

“This landmark Bill will make their voices heard, while cracking down on those who wish to intimidate people taking part in our democracy and subvert our elections with illicit foreign money.”

Alongside the Bill, several councils in England will test two new flexible voting options at the local elections in May 2026 – such as polling stations in supermarkets and train stations. By giving voters more choice about where and when they can vote, these changes aim to remove practical barriers that prevent people from taking part.

These seismic reforms will empower millions of younger people to make their voices heard, helping to create fairer and more inclusive elections. Votes at 16 will bring UK-wide elections in line with Scotland and Wales, bringing in the biggest change to UK democracy in a generation.

Further reforms will crack down on harassment and intimidation and make rules around voter ID fairer and more accessible.

Additional measures include:

Much-needed measures to protect candidates, campaigners, and electoral staff from abuse and intimidation, deterring people from taking part in public life. The harassment faced by elected representatives has risen to shocking levels in recent years, with women and minority ethnic representatives facing a disproportionate amount of that abuse.

This Bill is giving courts the power to impose tougher sentences for offences involving electoral intimidation, as well as removing the requirement for candidates acting as their own election agents to publish their home address. These new measures play an important part in the programme of work being driven forward by the Defending Democracy Taskforce, tackling the harassment of elected representatives.

The Bill also commits to explore new technologies and the harnessing of existing digital and data capabilities across Government to deliver improvements in voter registration. This will address the gap of some 7-8 million eligible people who are either unregistered or incorrectly registered to vote.

Notes to editors:

The reforms in the Bill will be delivered during the lifetime of this Parliament and the government is aiming for these to be in place for the next UK Parliamentary general election.

Separately, the Government is partnering with local authorities to pilot two flexible voting options at local elections in May 2026, that will be evaluated before further steps are considered. Further details to be set out in the coming weeks.

Teaching about democracy and elections already forms a central part of the national curriculum for citizenship at key stages 3 and 4 and can be taught as a non-statutory topic in primary schools.

We are going further by implementing the changes to citizenship proposed by the Curriculum and Assessment Review and making citizenship compulsory in primary school

Our new curriculum will ensure every child can identify misinformation and disinformation from a young age, and learn about law, rights, democracy and government from primary school.

As part of the Strategy, we will also work with the Electoral Commission, the devolved governments and civil society to consider what additional measures can support schools, colleges, and youth groups to roll out further practical voter and civic education.

Evidence from the Scottish independence referendum suggests that lowering the voting age leads to high levels of turnout and engagement amongst young people, strengthening the culture of participation from an early age.

The Bill’s introduction follows extensive engagement with younger people.

Eligible Irish companies making political donations to parties in Northern Ireland will be subject to equivalent checks.

In November the Security Minister told MPs that he will coordinate a new Counter Political Interference and Espionage Action Plan to disrupt and deter spying: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/action-to-disrupt-and-deter-threats-to-uk-as-mi5-issues-spy-alert

Harriet Andrews, Director of the award-winning democratic education organisation The Politics Project, said:

“We welcome the move by the government to extend the vote to 16 and 17-year-olds. There’s a perception that this age group doesn’t care about politics, but after more than ten years supporting young people to engage in democracy, we know they care deeply about the issues that shape their futures.

“As young people prepare to go to the polls, it’s vital that they’re supported by high-quality democratic education. We’re ready to help the next generation of voters build the skills and confidence to cast their first votes.”

Laura Lock, deputy chief executive of the Association of Electoral Administrators, said:

“The big change of votes at 16 will bring welcome harmonisation to the age of attainment for all elections across the UK, but seemingly smaller changes will also make a huge difference year-round. This is especially true for the postal voting system which, as we saw in 2024, doesn’t always meet electors’ expectations.

“While we regret it is necessary at all, including electoral staff in measures to combat abuse and harassment is an important step. Intimidation of any kind around elections is unacceptable and threatens our democracy.”