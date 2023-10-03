HM Treasury
|Printable version
Tougher rules to stamp out debanking
Changes to the rules which determine whether a bank can operate – known as Threshold Conditions - will ensure banks are upholding their current legal duties to protect freedom of speech.
- Chancellor spells out new rules for banks to protect free speech
- banks forced to show exactly how they are protecting customers’ freedom of speech under a shakeup of the rules
- banks must take existing obligations not to discriminate seriously
This action will give regulators the green light to take firm action if any bank is found to undermine or fails to protect the rights of their customers.
A public consultation will be launched shortly to consider how these changes are best delivered, before legislating next year, as part of the government’s aim to put an end to de-banking for freedom of speech reasons.
This follows concerning reports that highlighted situations where banks may have been closing the bank accounts of customers based on their political views.
The Chancellor was quick to act – confirming new rules will force banks to delay and explain account closures and asking the FCA to conduct a deep dive into this issue.
The notice period for payment service framework contract terminations is to increase from two months to 90 days, and banks will be required to give customers clear and tailored explanations for why they had closed an account – unless in limited cases such as where this would be unlawful.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/tougher-rules-to-stamp-out-debanking
Latest News from
HM Treasury
End to Civil Service expansion and review of equality and diversity spending announced in productivity drive03/10/2023 15:20:00
The Chancellor yesterday, 2 October 2023, announced an immediate cap on civil servant headcount across Whitehall to stop any further expansion, increase efficiencies and boost productivity.
Chancellor announces major increase to National Living Wage02/10/2023 16:25:00
The National Living Wage will rise to two-thirds of average earnings, the Chancellor announced today (Monday 2 October).
Treasury minister visits North East businesses29/09/2023 11:15:00
The Financial Secretary, Victoria Atkins MP, visited NETPark on 29 September to see how businesses are using full-expensing and R&D tax relief to help them grow.
Chief Executive Officer of the DMO to retire next year28/09/2023 16:15:00
Sir Robert Stheeman, CEO of the Debt Management Office, is retiring after over 20 years of public service.
Land purchased for flagship levelling up site in Darlington26/09/2023 15:22:00
The government’s levelling up programme is moving further ahead, with land for the permanent site of the new Darlington Economic Campus being purchased.
Welsh steel’s future secured as UK Government and Tata Steel announce Port Talbot green transition proposal15/09/2023 14:10:00
The UK Government and Tata Steel agree on joint investment package to secure a sustainable future for steelmaking in Port Talbot.
£12.4 million to help change choices about work12/09/2023 15:20:00
Six ground-breaking projects including an investigation looking at how endometriosis impacts women in the workplace have been awarded £12.4 million, the government has announced today, Tuesday 12 September.
Big steps forward in capital markets cooperation with India11/09/2023 16:10:00
Indian firms could soon list in London, it has been announced as part of a package of plans unveiled today by the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt alongside Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as they met in Delhi for face-to-face talks.