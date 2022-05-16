Tourism and hospitality: a great sector to work in, which helps important experiences come to life – Economy Minister Vaughan Gething

“Tourism and hospitality is a great sector to work in” – that’s the message from Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, to mark the start of Wales Tourism Week 2022 (15 to 22 May).

The week will help shine a spotlight on careers and job opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sector in Wales.

One of the challenges facing the sector following the Coronavirus pandemic is recruitment, with many businesses seeing a shortage of staff. The Welsh Government has been working with the sector on a recruitment campaign to highlight the potential career paths and a whole of range of personal development opportunities the tourism and hospitality sector has to offer.

The Experience makers campaign is being delivered in partnership with Working Wales: Work in hospitality and tourism.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, yesterday said:

There is such a variety of interesting and rewarding career options within the tourism sector which offer flexibility as well as career development. It really is a great sector to work in. As we build a stronger, fairer, greener Welsh economy, we are committed to investing in our people, through the Young Person’s Guarantee, and a strong employability and skills offer, including apprenticeships. Apprenticeships can help futureproof, motivate and diversify a workforce, offering people the chance to gain high-quality vocational skills. They are also crucial to our ambitious post-Covid economic recovery plans. That’s why we have committed to creating a further 125,000 all-age apprenticeship places over the next five years And as the busy summer season gets underway, I’d like to thank everyone working in the sector for their hard work - the staff in this sector play a big part of making important experiences come to life.

The Economy Minister recently visited the Grove of Narberth. The five-star hotel is part of Seren collection in Wales, and the portfolio of venues has been working hard to address the recruitment issues facing the sector and has worked with Visit Wales on the recruitment campaign.

Claire Matthews, a receptionist at The Grove of Narberth, said switching careers to work in hospitality around four years ago has given her more time and more opportunity to explore her beloved Pembrokeshire, which in turn has helped her become a vital contact for guests.

She yesterday said:

What I love is getting people to really enjoy their stay and to get the most out of the Grove itself and also Pembrokeshire. I love living in Pembrokeshire, and even though I’ve lived here for over 20 years, this job has really encouraged me to go off and explore the area because you need to be able to explain to guests how to find places themselves and to suggest places to go and things to do whilst they are staying with us. Another reason I enjoy my job is the opportunity to meet people and to work as part of a team. We’re a diverse bunch with some members of the team from France, Germany and Italy. Working in hospitality will set you up to go and work anywhere you want.

Surya Davies, Head Gardener at The Grove of Narberth has spent most of his career working in horticulture, but the lure of a role where he is expected to help create a great experience for guests saw him move back to Wales from England to work at The Grove’s stunning gardens.

He yesterday said:

Working in the hospitality industry certainly adds a different dimension to my job - that being the guest experience. We make a big difference through our work, and are on hand for things like answering questions about our garden. The garden gives a totally different experience to guests; it’s very relaxing and connects them with nature. The garden team plays a big part in achieving this calm and relaxed environment. The overall look and design of venues like ours is really important and the outside spaces play an important part in the guest experience too. Hospitality is unique. What you have is people from all walks of life in one place. It’s really fun and I enjoy it.

