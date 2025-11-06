Department for Culture, Media and Sport
Tourism Minister speech at the World Travel Market
Minister Peacock promotes UK tourism at UN Ministers meeting.
Welcome to London – a global capital of culture and connection – and to WTM 2025. It’s wonderful to see so many tourism ministers, industry leaders, innovators, and partners gathering here to shape the future of world travel and tourism.
A sincere thank you to the WTM organisers and UN Tourism for once again delivering such an impressive Ministerial Summit that brings together the best of our global industry.
The UK continues to lead in tourism innovation – from sustainable travel to digital experiences. We’re committed to working with partners worldwide to remove barriers, promote trade, and unlock growth across our shared industry.
The UK is a reliable and attractive place for tourism investment. We’ve seen a strong recovery in recent years, and between 2019 and 2023, the UK ranked first in Europe and second globally for foreign direct investment in tourism.
In the past few years, we have seen significant investment in the tourism sector regionally, with attractions such as the Government supported £210m Aviva Studios in Manchester, Universal’s multi-billion pound investment in Bedford and the recent opening of The Reserve, Chester Zoo’s new safari style lodges.
One of our key strengths is the diversity of our regions. From major cities to rural and coastal areas, there’s a broad range of opportunities, supporting growth right across the country.
The UK’s cultural, creative, and heritage assets remain central to our appeal. They give visitors and investors something distinctive, and they’re a major part of our international reputation.
The government is helping to build on this through initiatives like the Local Visitor Economy Partnerships and Destination Development Partnerships, which encourage collaboration and support local growth.
And looking ahead, the UK’s position as a digital leader, together with our commitment to net zero, makes it a market that’s focused on innovation and sustainability.
Overall, the UK offers a stable, well-connected environment for investors, with clear long-term potential in the visitor economy.
The UK Government remains dedicated to global sustainable growth and ensuring our tourism sector stays competitive, responsible, and future-focused.
Finally, I’m confident that this Summit and the WTM more broadly will spark new partnerships, ideas, and opportunities – helping us all build a stronger, more connected, and more sustainable global tourism industry.
