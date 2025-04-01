Scottish Government
|Printable version
Towards a Scottish Minimum Digital Living Standard: Interim Report
This interim report explores the use of a Minimum Digital Living Standard (MDLS) for Scotland and builds upon earlier UK-wide and Welsh MDLS studies, which delved into what households with children require to fully participate in today’s digital world.
Introduction
This report presents interim findings from a project commissioned by the Scottish Government to develop a Minimum Digital Living Standard (MDLS) for Scotland. It details the results from phase 1 on the project work and builds on a UK-wide project funded by the Nuffield Foundation and Nominet to develop a UK MDLS (Yates et al., 2024) as well as a project funded by the Welsh Government to develop a Welsh MDLS (Yates et al., 2023). Phase 2 of the project will focus on the experiences of those living below the MDLS in Scotland and further stakeholder reflections. The full project report on both phases is planned for April 2025.
Members of the research team from the University of Liverpool, Loughborough University, Good Things Foundation, City University, University College Dublin, and the survey company Critical developed the idea of an MDLS. The project initially focused on the digital needs of households with children and is currently working on standards for other household types. MDLS sets out what is needed to live and engage in today’s digital world. It is built with public consensus, bringing together members of the public in a series of focus groups to identify digital needs and the goods, services, and skills required to meet those needs.
How people interact with each other and engage with services has been notably and rapidly digitalised in recent years. In this context, digital inequalities, such as gaps in digital access, skills, and attitudes, have significant tangible consequences for citizens, households, and communities. The COVID-19 pandemic revealed absolute digital exclusion, with already vulnerable individuals, finding themselves significantly disadvantaged, socially disconnected, economically struggling, and unable to access benefits, health services, and government assistance or make online payments. At the same time, the pandemic also revealed the complexity of relative digital exclusion. It made visible the challenges beyond lack of access (e.g., no internet connection or internet-enabled devices) to those faced by “limited” users. “Limited” users are the several millions of UK citizens with digital access but failing to fully benefit from digital technologies due to limited digital skills and/or support (Yates et al., 2020).
Looking specifically at Scotland, up to September 2024, we find that 11,061 connected premises (Ofcom, 2024) did not have a broadband connection with speeds above 2MBs available to the household. Also, 98,525 connected households (3.5%) did not have access to fixed broadband speeds above 30MBs. Fixed superfast broadband – at least 30 megabits per second – coverage is lower than in any other nation of the UK, with a greater proportion of rural areas likely to have lower-quality provision (Ofcom, 2024) (see Figures 1 and 2). Figure 1 presents the percentage of households in each aggregate census area (Data Zone) having less than 30MB connectivity. Figure 2 presents the percentage of households in each aggregate census area (Data Zone) having less than 30MB connectivity.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/towards-scottish-minimum-digital-living-standard-interim-report/pages/3/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Promoting local produce01/04/2025 15:05:00
Encouraging small businesses to thrive and foster collaboration amongst producers and food groups to promote local produce.
Strengthening Scotland’s NHS01/04/2025 13:05:00
Health Secretary Neil Gray has set out how the Scottish Government plans to improve access to treatment, reduce waiting times and shift the balance of care from hospitals to primary care through the publication of the Operational Improvement Plan.
New Scottish benefit to replace DLA01/04/2025 10:05:00
Work underway to move the benefits of over 66,000 people by end of year.
A new code for Scotland’s pubs and bars31/03/2025 15:05:00
New measures have come into force to give Scotland’s tied pub tenants more rights and greater protection.
The Scottish Government Procurement Strategy April 2025 – March 202831/03/2025 13:05:00
The Scottish Government's procurement strategy describes how we plan to carry out our regulated procurements for the next three years.
Business “at the heart” of Scotland’s relationship with USA31/03/2025 12:05:00
Business links, trade, and investment is “at the heart” of Scotland’s long-standing relationship with the USA, First Minister John Swinney said ahead of his first stateside visit.
Fatal Accident Inquiry support for families28/03/2025 13:15:00
Family members involved in deaths in custody Fatal Accident Inquiries (FAI) are to have immediate, free access to legal aid support and advice.
Child poverty in Scotland falls27/03/2025 15:25:00
UK Government decisions ‘hold back further progress’.
Poverty levels broadly stable over last decade27/03/2025 12:05:00
Latest Accredited Official Statistics and Official Statistics published.