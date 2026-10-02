Town Centre Taskforce gets to work as full membership announced

The full membership of the Welsh Government’s Town Centre Taskforce was yesterday announced, as members came together for its inaugural meeting as the next phase of work begins.

Members have been appointed to the Welsh Government's Town Centre Taskforce, bringing expertise from business, planning, housing and local government.

Alongside co-Chairs Professor Simon Gibson CBE and Tamsin Ramasut, members will consider the challenges and opportunities facing town centres across Wales and help develop practical, evidence-informed recommendations for Welsh Ministers.

This work builds on recent support for high streets, including a 30% business rates cut for eligible hospitality and leisure venues from 1 April 2027, with the Taskforce’s recommendations expected early next year.

The Town Centre Taskforce was established to provide practical, expert advice on the future of Wales's town centres. Its co-Chairs, Professor Simon Gibson CBE and Tamsin Ramasut, were announced on 11 August.

The Taskforce brings together expertise from business, academia, local government, regeneration, planning, transport, housing and communities. Working with the co-Chairs, the members will consider the challenges and opportunities facing town centres across Wales and help develop practical, evidence-informed recommendations for Welsh Ministers.

The full membership can be viewed at www.gov.wales/town-centre-taskforce

Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, Siân Gwenllian, yesterday said:

Our town centres are changing. They're no longer just places to shop, but places where people live, work, access services and take part in community life. This Taskforce will look at how they can continue to evolve as diverse, mixed-use places that support businesses and communities. This work builds on action already under way, including permanent business rates support which, subject to Senedd approval, will give eligible hospitality and leisure businesses a 30% reduction in their rates bills from April 2027. I'm grateful to everyone giving their time and expertise. This Taskforce must be ambitious but practical, delivering real recommendations rather than restating the challenges so we can build vibrant, resilient town centres across Wales.

Over the coming months, the Taskforce will carry out a focused programme of work to help inform recommendations that will be made to Welsh Ministers in the new year.