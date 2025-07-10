Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Toxic lead ammunition banned to protect Britain’s countryside
New ban on use of lead in ammunition to protect iconic wildlife and clean up the nation’s waterways.
Red kites and white-tailed eagles will receive greater protection thanks to new restrictions on the use of lead in ammunition, Environment Minister Emma Hardy announced today (Thursday 10 July 2025).
To protect iconic British wildlife and clean up the nation’s waterways, new measures will ban shot containing more than 1% lead and bullets with a lead content of more than 3%. Beyond limited exemptions, these types of ammunition will no longer be sold to the public.
The ban will prevent the release of an estimated 7,000 tonnes of the toxic metal into fields, forests and wetlands each year. Up to 100,000 wildfowl, including ducks, swans and waders, die from lead poisoning annually, with birds often confusing the scattered shot for grit and consuming it.
Evidence from the Health and Safety Executive shows lead poses a risk to at least 1 million birds over the coming decades if usage continues at its current rate, while around 40,000 birds of prey such as red kites and white-tailed eagles are at risk from ingesting lead through carrion.
Introducing restrictions will also stop lead from contaminating soil and leaching into rivers when guns are discharged and spread the harmful metal, ensuring ecosystems thrive for both wildlife and people alike.
Environment Minister Emma Hardy said:
Britain is a proud nation of nature lovers, but our rivers are heavily polluted, and majestic birds are declining at an alarming rate.
This new ban on lead in ammunition for most uses will help reverse this – rejuvenating pride in our countryside by protecting precious birdlife and cleaning up rivers.
Non-lead alternatives are readily available, and we’ll continue to work closely with the shooting sector throughout this transition.
Following extensive public engagement, a three-year transition period will support the shooting and hunting sectors to shift to more environmentally friendly alternatives. There will also be a two-year period for outdoor shooting ranges where lead is used to implement measures that prevent pollution from entering the environment.
Alternatives to lead shot have become more efficient and widely available in recent years, with steel and tungsten-based shot being two popular options. The government will continue to engage with the shooting industry to support the transition to alternative ammunition types.
In December 2024, the Health and Safety Executive published their Final Opinion proposing restrictions on the supply and outdoor uses of lead in ammunition – and the government has now taken action to reduce toxic substances from entering the environment.
As part of the restrictions, there will be exemptions in place for the military, police, elite athletes, outdoor target shooting ranges with risk management measures in place, museum collections and other minor uses. Small calibre bullets for live quarry shooting – the outdoor shooting of live animals – and airguns are not in scope of the restriction.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/toxic-lead-ammunition-banned-to-protect-britains-countryside
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Largest ever budget for water regulation08/07/2025 14:20:00
New analysis reveals largest budget for Environment Agency’s water regulation in history.
Environment Agency completes £75m flood scheme in Essex04/07/2025 15:10:00
The Environment Agency has completed a £75 million project to reduce the risk of flooding at Canvey Island in Essex.
Environment Secretary Steve Reed: Groundswell Show speech04/07/2025 13:10:00
Speech given yesterday by Environment Secretary Steve Reed at the 2025 Groundswell Show.
£150m Capital Grants offer returns to help farmers boost profits03/07/2025 16:15:00
The government is making a substantial investment in the future of farming, supporting cleaner rivers, healthier soils, and more resilient landscapes.
Cheers as Argentina grants Scotch Whisky historic protection03/07/2025 13:10:00
Scotch Whisky becomes the first international product to gain legal protection in Argentina as a Geographical Indication.
Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses to benefit from largest flood defence investment programme in history03/07/2025 09:05:00
Almost £8 billion to be invested in flood defences over the next decade
Customers to receive up to £2000 for water service failures02/07/2025 15:10:00
Uplifts to Guaranteed Service Standard Scheme will result in up to tenfold increase for customer compensation when they've been failed by water companies
Major boost to cut agricultural pollution01/07/2025 11:20:00
Funding for Environment Agency farm inspections is doubling as part of a wider drive to help farmers slash agricultural pollution.