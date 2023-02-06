Chartered Trading Standards Institute
|Printable version
Toy safety fears prompt BTHA to join CTSI’s Retained EU Law Bill campaign
The toy industry body is concerned that important toy safety laws could be lost, putting children at risk and harming British businesses.
The British Toy and Hobby Association (BTHA) has joined forces with the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) to call to remove the 2023 sunset clause in the government’s proposed Retained EU Law Bill (REUL).
The BTHA is the latest member of CTSI’s Safeguarding Our Standards coalition, a group of individuals and organisations concerned about the implications of REUL. Under the government’s proposed timetable for REUL, swathes of complex EU-derived legislation will need to be reviewed and rewritten before 31 December, 2023.
Toy safety regulations are among the thousands of pieces of legislation which will be affected by REUL, and there is a risk that vital laws that keep children safe could fall through the cracks and no longer be enforceable if the government sticks to its current timetable.
There is also a danger that legitimate UK businesses will be harmed by ongoing uncertainty around REUL and its implementation, with further cost increases if product safety standards diverge from those upheld in international markets.
Kerri Atherton, Head of Public Affairs at the BTHA, said: “We share CTSI’s concerns, particularly around REUL’s timetable for the blanket sunsetting of EU-derived legislation at the end of this year.
“Toy safety is our number one priority and existing toy safety laws have been developed with the input and scrutiny of the reputable toy industry over many decades. The regulations that are in place are important for how legitimate toy businesses operate and our members rely on certainty around these regulations to bring safe products to market, and ultimately protect children from serious harm.
“We agree that legislation needs to be examined to ensure it is fit for purpose and in keeping with the needs of modern businesses and consumers, but remain concerned that under the REUL Bill, vital safety protections could fall away as it is not clear what the government’s plan for the regulations are. Legitimate businesses need clarity from government that these regulations will be upheld.”
John Herriman, Chief Executive of CTSI, said: “Toy safety regulations are among the most important pieces of consumer protection law that Trading Standards enforce. They exist to protect children and, ultimately, save lives. Consumers need to be confident that the toys they buy for their children are safe; toy businesses need to be confident that the products they are manufacturing or selling fall within the law; and Trading Standards Officers need to be confident that the laws they enforce are coherent and fit for purpose.
“We continue to urge the government to rethink its plans around the implementation of REUL and to consider the harmful consequences of undermining important consumer protection laws.”
The British Toy & Hobby Association (BTHA) was established in 1944 to represent the interests of British toy manufacturers and to raise standards of practice in the industry. The BTHA has previously sounded the alarm about the threats posed by dangerous toys being sold in the UK through online marketplaces in its ‘Still toying with children’s safety’ report.
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not for profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s trading standards profession, and works to protect consumers and safeguard honest businesses. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline trading standards services at local authorities and in businesses. www.tradingstandards.uk
Please contact CTSI Press Office: pressoffice@tsi.org.uk for any queries.
Original article link: https://www.tradingstandards.uk/news-policy/news-room/2023/toy-safety-fears-prompt-btha-to-join-ctsi-s-retained-eu-law-bill-campaign/
|News & Policy
|Trading Standards Professional
|CTSI for Business
|Leaving the EU
|Working with Government
Latest News from
Chartered Trading Standards Institute
CTSI and partners celebrate National Apprenticeship Week06/02/2023 16:15:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), Chartered Institute of Environmental Health (CIEH) and Institute of Licensing (IoL) are celebrating National Apprenticeship Week by encouraging employers
Don’t let ‘toxic mould’ scammers into your home, CTSI warns25/01/2023 13:15:00
Cold-callers are targeting deprived areas with fake surveys and bogus energy-efficiency claims.
Celebrate safely this Chinese New Year20/01/2023 16:20:00
This Sunday (22 January) is Chinese New Year - the Year of the Rabbit. We want everyone to enjoy the celebrations safely so if you are planning to let off fireworks this year, please follow the guidance below. This information is also available in various languages via the links at the bottom of this page.
Scotland is cracking down on criminals using self storage facilities for illicit activities19/01/2023 16:10:00
Scotland is introducing the Tick Box Scheme to reduce the appeal of self storage facilities to criminals who deal in counterfeit and other illicit goods.
Illicit vapes top list of high street threats, say Trading Standards experts19/01/2023 09:25:00
Rise in illicit vapes and underage sales sparks alarm among consumer protection professionals.
CTSI calls for delay of Retained EU Law Bill as Lords express concerns11/01/2023 15:15:00
The consumer protection body agrees with peers’ criticisms of proposed Bill.
CTSI supports call for strengthened allergen rules21/12/2022 11:05:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has lent its support to calls for a stronger, more robust system to record incidences of anaphylaxis and to prevent the mislabelling of food containing allergens in the wake of the tragic death of Celia Marsh.
Be on guard against Christmas scams21/12/2022 10:05:00
The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is sounding the alarm about the latest wave of scams which could cause misery to consumers and their families in the run-up to Christmas.
1.4 tonnes of illegal vapes seized by North East Trading Standards teams14/12/2022 14:46:00
Trading Standards teams from across the North East, working together as the North East Trading Standards Association, have removed thousands of non-compliant vaping products from sale. A total of 1.4 tonnes of illegal disposable vaping products seized from retailers during operations over the past six months have been sent for destruction.