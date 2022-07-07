Welsh Government
Toyota Deeside innovation celebrated on National Manufacturing Day
New aluminium furnaces, which will play a key part in cutting carbon emissions at Toyota’s Deeside plant, were officially turned on today by Economy Minister Vaughan Gething as he marked National Manufacturing Day.
With a 20 year life span these furnaces achieve almost 100% metal yield together with an industry leading reduction in energy usage for melting aluminium.
The £1.6 million furnaces have been supported by £375,000 from the Welsh Government’s Economic Futures Fund.
The project will further lower the environmental impact of the site and will support Toyota in meeting its ambition of being net zero in carbon emissions from manufacturing by 2040.
The Minister said:
On National Manufacturing Day, I am delighted to help Toyota take their next step in their net zero mission with the new furnaces launched today. Deeside boasts a long and proud manufacturing history and the innovation and skill we see across an impressive community of businesses today is a great advert for the exciting future that lies ahead.
I’m very pleased that our partnership with Toyota in Deeside is supporting their efforts to cut emissions at the plant. As well as reducing waste and delivering carbon savings, this is action that will help secure the future of the industry in a net zero Wales.
We have ambitious plans to create a stronger, fairer, greener Welsh economy and Toyota’s decarbonisation pathway is a great example of the partnership we offer businesses to help unlock the benefits of a low carbon future’.
Richard Kenworthy, Managing Director said:
Since 1993 we have reduced our carbon footprint by over 75% and are continuing to find innovative ways to reduce the impact of our manufacturing processes. We very much appreciate the proactive support from Welsh Government in helping us installing this equipment and meeting our joint goals of carbon reduction.
