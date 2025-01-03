Tracey Cooper awarded OBE in New Year Honours List

Chief Executive Dr Tracey Cooper has received an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in HM The King’s New Year Honours List for 2025.

Tracey was given the award for her services to Healthcare and Public Health.

Tracey recently said:

“I am absolutely thrilled to receive this honour. I am especially grateful to all staff and teams at Public Health Wales for all their efforts because without them, this wouldn’t have been possible. It’s been an amazing year with plenty to celebrate so this award really recognises everything we have achieved together.”

Pippa Britton OBE, Chair of Public Health Wales, recently said:

“I was delighted to hear this news today. The award is richly deserved for the tireless work Tracey has done for public health in Wales and beyond. Her enthusiasm and drive has made her a truly respected leader both within and outside the organisation and I feel very lucky to work with her. Congratulations Tracey.”

Huw George, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Public Health Wales, recently said:

“A huge congratulations on behalf of the executive team to Tracey for receiving this recognition. We are all immensely proud of her. “Tracey has demonstrated exceptional leadership throughout her career and has made a huge contribution to the organisation and the wider NHS. She’s always been a huge supporter of bringing together the wider system in reducing health inequalities and her authenticity, energy and tireless commitment in making this happen means she is a true inspiration to us all.”

Honours recipients are awarded for their outstanding contribution to public life or have committed themselves to serving and helping the UK.

The full New Year Honours List for 2025 can be found here.