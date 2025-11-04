Trade barrier busters deliver nearly £100m boost for British food and drink

British food and drink sector sees nearly £100m in export opportunities unlocked as agri-food attachés resolve more than 40 trade barriers so far in 2025.

British food producers can now benefit from export opportunities estimated by industry to be worth nearly £100 million, following intensive work by its network of agri-food attachés this year.

Since January, the 16 attachés have unlocked these opportunities by removing 41 trade barriers and opening new global markets for British producers. This includes reopening pork exports worth up to £80 million to China, securing access to Vietnam’s thriving live seafood market worth £4 million a year, and unlocking £35 million in dairy exports to Egypt a year, as well as sealing a £3.8 million annual pork deal with Mexico, all according to industry estimates.

Since being established, the scheme has extended the global reach of the UK’s food and drink sector – the nation’s largest manufacturing industry, worth £37 billion and employing nearly half a million people. Previous victories for British farmers and producers include opening the US market to beetroot growers in September 2024 for the first time in our history.

Through the attaché network’s partnership with industry, the government is safeguarding food security and creating economic benefits for businesses and communities throughout the UK as part of its Plan for Change to kickstart growth.

Minister for Food Security Dame Angela Eagle said:

Every trade barrier we remove is another door opened for British farmers and food producers to sell their world-leading products. From our beef to our baked goods, British food and drink is highly sought after in markets worldwide and, thanks to the dedicated work of our trade attachés, we’re helping our producers grow their businesses and the economy. This boost to export opportunities shows what can be achieved when government works hand-in-hand with our food and farming sectors to champion British products across the globe.

The attachés, based in key markets worldwide, are returning from their international posts from 3-7 November to meet with producers whose interests they represent overseas.

From visits to up-and-coming innovators in Yorkshire to the UK’s biggest alcohol exporters, these meetings help attachés understand more about the experiences of UK exporters and identify new opportunities for British produce in their respective markets.

Jonathan Eckley, Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) International Trade Development Director, said:

Ensuring we have a broad portfolio of markets for our world-class red meat and dairy produce is essential to maximise opportunities around the world and we will continue to work with the agri-attachés, wider government and industry to help ensure those products thrive in the global market. International trade plays a major role in supporting our levy payers and the collaborative approach between AHDB, industry and government in securing market access and supporting export development delivers tangible results for our red meat and dairy sectors.

The attachés deliver tangible benefits for British businesses across all four nations by using their on-the-ground expertise to showcase the quality, safety, standards, and provenance of British products.

During their UK visit, the attachés will strengthen partnerships with industry to discuss export blockers and demand for UK food and drink in high-value growth markets.

Top UK agri-food exports last year included luxury items such as whisky, chocolate and salmon, as well as staples of animal feed and cereals, showing the value of British produce from across the breadth of the food and farming sector.