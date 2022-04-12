WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Trade Justice Movement: Carbon Border Adjustments and climate waivers: are trade deals going green?
Webinar on 21 April 2022 at 13.00 – Carbon Border Adjustments and climate waivers – Are trade deals going green?...os is this greenwash??
Register here to join our webinar on 21 April 2022 at 13.00
Two new policies have emerged on the trade scene that promise to improve the climate-impacts of trade and trade deals.
Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanisms (CBAMs) aim to reduce emissions 'leakage' by charging a border fee for goods produced in countries with no or low carbon tax. Climate waivers aim to provide governments with a get-out clause from trade deal commitments, where this is important for achieving climate goals.
But do these policies work? This briefing explores whether there is real potential here to make trade and trade deals greener, or whether these approaches are a distraction from the true climate impacts of trade.
The session will be chaired by Shaun Spiers, Executive Director of Green Alliance, and we are delighted to welcome the following speakers:
- Rashmi Banga, Senior Economic Affairs Officer, UNCTAD
- Galina Kolev, Senior Economist at the German Economic Institute
- Katie Gallogly Swan, Policy Coordinator, GDP Center and UNCTAD
Presentations will be followed by time for audience questions and discussion.
Register here to join the webinar on 21 April 2022 at 13.00
This briefing is the sixth in an eight-part series, which is exploring the social and environmental impacts of trade policy. Details of all sessions are available at https://www.tjm.org.uk/blog/2022/tjm-launches-briefing-series-on-trade-justice
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - 10-year plan for mental health provides opportunity to shape wider understanding and tackle scale of demand12/04/2022 13:40:00
Sean Duggan responds to the announcement of the Government's call for evidence for a 10-year plan for mental health.
CIPD - Tight labour market but pay struggles to compete with rising prices12/04/2022 12:40:00
‘The big pay squeeze is still to come’, says the CIPD in response to the latest labour market statistics from the ONS
New South Yorkshire mayor must champion growth12/04/2022 12:15:00
Regional priorities include action to overcome skills shortages, improve infrastructure and boost productivity.
Energy company customer service plummets at “worst possible time”, says Citizens Advice12/04/2022 11:40:00
Energy suppliers’ customer service standards are plummeting as bills soar. This is according to the latest Citizens Advice energy star rating table released lastweek.
NHS Confederation - NHS leaders and staff risk being abandoned by the government unless new ‘living with Covid’ plan is delivered12/04/2022 10:40:00
The NHS Confederation calls for a revamp of the ‘living with Covid’ plan as NHS leaders warn the government risks abandoning the health service.
LGA responds to Government waste charge consultation12/04/2022 09:40:00
Councillor David Renard, Environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association responded to the Government’s announcement on a consultation on charges for DIY waste and recycling centre booking systems
GDP: Cost of living crisis is putting the brakes on economic recovery, says TUC11/04/2022 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady commented on today’s GDP figures, which show growth slowing to just 0.1% in February.
Covid-19 inquiry must include a focus on workplace safety and enforcement - TUC08/04/2022 12:15:00
The TUC has today (Friday) published its submission to the Covid-19 public inquiry consultation on its terms of reference, which closed yesterday.
Government’s energy announcements fail the test on jobs, soaring bills and climate crisis - TUC07/04/2022 16:05:00
The government’s new energy security commitments, published today (Thursday) by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, fall short of what’s needed on jobs, soaring bills and the climate crisis, says the TUC.