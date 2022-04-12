Trade Justice Movement: Carbon Border Adjustments and climate waivers: are trade deals going green?

Webinar on 21 April 2022 at 13.00 – Carbon Border Adjustments and climate waivers – Are trade deals going green?...os is this greenwash??

Register here to join our webinar on 21 April 2022 at 13.00

Two new policies have emerged on the trade scene that promise to improve the climate-impacts of trade and trade deals.

Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanisms (CBAMs) aim to reduce emissions 'leakage' by charging a border fee for goods produced in countries with no or low carbon tax. Climate waivers aim to provide governments with a get-out clause from trade deal commitments, where this is important for achieving climate goals.

But do these policies work? This briefing explores whether there is real potential here to make trade and trade deals greener, or whether these approaches are a distraction from the true climate impacts of trade.

The session will be chaired by Shaun Spiers, Executive Director of Green Alliance, and we are delighted to welcome the following speakers:

Rashmi Banga, Senior Economic Affairs Officer, UNCTAD

Galina Kolev, Senior Economist at the German Economic Institute

Katie Gallogly Swan, Policy Coordinator, GDP Center and UNCTAD

Presentations will be followed by time for audience questions and discussion.

This briefing is the sixth in an eight-part series, which is exploring the social and environmental impacts of trade policy. Details of all sessions are available at https://www.tjm.org.uk/blog/2022/tjm-launches-briefing-series-on-trade-justice