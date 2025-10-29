Department for Business & Trade
Trade Minister projects confident, outward-facing trade vision
Government sets out the UK's trade priorities as it undergoes first WTO Trade Policy Review since leaving the EU.
The UK will undergo its first World Trade Organization (WTO) Trade Policy Review since leaving the EU, positioning itself as a champion of free and fair trade.
In this landmark moment for UK trade, Minister for Trade Policy Chris Bryant will set out a bold, growth-focused strategy in Geneva, highlighting how the UK is backing businesses to export, invest and thrive globally.
As part of the review, the Government has published a report, outlining the UK’s trade priorities:
- Boosting services exports, already worth over £400 billion last year, cementing the UK’s position as a global services superpower
- Driving investment-led growth, unlocking capital to scale innovation and productivity
- Leading in digital trade, pioneering modern trade corridors and cutting red tape for exporters
- Championing sustainability, ensuring trade supports our net zero ambitions
Recent agreements, including the new UK-EU deal expected to add £9bn to the economy by 2040, the US Economic Prosperity deal already supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs, and the £4.8bn India trade deal, show the real-world impact of the UK’s approach.
These deals will mean increased export opportunities, more jobs, higher wages and a boost to economic growth, delivering on our Plan for change.
Minister of State for International Trade Chris Bryant said:
“Our trade and industrial strategies are working hand in hand to deliver growth and opportunity for British companies.
“By championing innovation, digital trade and strong global partnerships, we’re making sure the UK’s growth agenda benefits communities across the country and keeps us competitive on the world stage.”
In Geneva, the Minister will also reiterate the UK’s commitment to modernising global trade rules, supporting WTO reform, and ensuring fair, transparent markets.
Ambassador Kumar Iyer, UK Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN in Geneva, said:
“The UK’s Trade Policy Review is a chance to reaffirm our commitment to the WTO and the principles of rules-based global trade.
“We are proud to showcase the progress we have made on inclusive growth, services exports, and digital trade and to engage constructively with partners on the reforms needed to modernise the multilateral trading system.”
Notes to Editors:
- Trade Policy Reviews are a core part of the WTO’s accountability and transparency mechanisms in which WTO Members undergo a comprehensive peer review of their trade policies, frameworks and practices. This is the UK’s first TPR since leaving the EU and outlines its future trade priorities.
- Two reports will be published on 28 October: a UK Government Report, outlining the UK’s strategic vision and a WTO Report, offering an independent assessment of UK trade policy from 2020-2025.
- The WTO will also publish the minutes of the Trade Policy Review meeting including the Member’s questions and UK’s responses later in the year.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/trade-minister-projects-confident-outward-facing-trade-vision
