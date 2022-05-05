Trade Ministers' Meeting on Economic and Trade Support for Ukraine

A statement by the Right Honourable Anne Marie Trevelyan MP, Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade, in her capacity as Chair of the 4 May 2022 Ukraine Economic & Trade Support Trade Ministers’ Meeting, on behalf of the United Kingdom and its partners.

Chair’s Statement

The United Kingdom convened a virtual Trade Ministers’ meeting on 4 May 2022, chaired by the Rt. Hon. Anne Marie Trevelyan MP, Secretary of State for International Trade. The United Kingdom called on international allies and partners to work together to support Ukraine’s fight against Putin’s brutal and unprovoked invasion and help ensure the long-term security and prosperity of Ukraine.

This meeting brought together a broad coalition of countries to demonstrate their support for Ukraine and explore options to help Ukraine, in particular its trade and economy. Countries who attended were Ukraine, Argentina, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, European Commission, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Republic of Korea, Romania, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Julia Svyrydenko, provided an update on the present situation, outlined Ukraine’s immediate and future needs, and explained how best the international community can support Ukraine’s trade and economy.

There was a comprehensive exchange of views on key measures to support Ukraine’s trade, economy, and recovery. Ideas and measures focussed on, but were not limited to, logistical and financial support, reconstruction, improving market access and the liberalisation of tariffs, support to Ukrainian businesses and trade associations. Partners also discussed the range of humanitarian measures they are taking, including the provision of support for refugees.

Trade is a vital tool available to the international community to assist Ukraine. The United Kingdom was pleased to provide a forum in which to exchange views on economic and trade support options for Ukraine both in the immediate term and in longer-term reconstruction efforts.