Department for International Trade
|Printable version
Trade Ministers' Meeting on Economic and Trade Support for Ukraine
A statement by the Right Honourable Anne Marie Trevelyan MP, Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade, in her capacity as Chair of the 4 May 2022 Ukraine Economic & Trade Support Trade Ministers’ Meeting, on behalf of the United Kingdom and its partners.
Chair’s Statement
-
The United Kingdom convened a virtual Trade Ministers’ meeting on 4 May 2022, chaired by the Rt. Hon. Anne Marie Trevelyan MP, Secretary of State for International Trade. The United Kingdom called on international allies and partners to work together to support Ukraine’s fight against Putin’s brutal and unprovoked invasion and help ensure the long-term security and prosperity of Ukraine.
-
This meeting brought together a broad coalition of countries to demonstrate their support for Ukraine and explore options to help Ukraine, in particular its trade and economy. Countries who attended were Ukraine, Argentina, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, European Commission, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Republic of Korea, Romania, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.
-
Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Julia Svyrydenko, provided an update on the present situation, outlined Ukraine’s immediate and future needs, and explained how best the international community can support Ukraine’s trade and economy.
-
There was a comprehensive exchange of views on key measures to support Ukraine’s trade, economy, and recovery. Ideas and measures focussed on, but were not limited to, logistical and financial support, reconstruction, improving market access and the liberalisation of tariffs, support to Ukrainian businesses and trade associations. Partners also discussed the range of humanitarian measures they are taking, including the provision of support for refugees.
-
Trade is a vital tool available to the international community to assist Ukraine. The United Kingdom was pleased to provide a forum in which to exchange views on economic and trade support options for Ukraine both in the immediate term and in longer-term reconstruction efforts.
-
Countries agreed to work cooperatively on further measures and to reconvene as soon as possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/trade-ministers-meeting-on-economic-and-trade-support-for-ukraine
Latest News from
Department for International Trade
UK kickstarts work on new trade deal with Switzerland29/04/2022 12:10:00
The UK has started work for a new enhanced trade deal with Switzerland following talks between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Swiss President Ignazio Cassis.
Joint statement on UK-U.S. dialogue on future of Atlantic trade in Aberdeen28/04/2022 15:10:00
Statement follows UK International Trade Secretary's meeting with U.S. Trade Representative in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Indiana-UK: Mordaunt-Holcomb meeting, 27 April28/04/2022 11:20:00
The Department for International Trade yesterday welcomed the Governor of Indiana, Eric Holcomb, to the United Kingdom (27 April) to discuss strengthening trade.
International Trade Secretary speech at City Week 202227/04/2022 15:25:00
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP's opening remarks on the third and final day of the City Week conference 2022.
Indiana-UK MOU: Mordaunt-Holcomb meeting, 27 April27/04/2022 13:20:00
The Department for International Trade today welcomed the Governor of Indiana, Eric Holcomb, to the United Kingdom (27 April) to discuss strengthening trade.
UK announces new trade measures to support Ukraine26/04/2022 15:10:00
UK announces new trade measures as part of broad UK economic support to Ukraine.
US trade delivering for Scotland as Aberdeen hosts second transatlantic dialogue25/04/2022 12:10:00
The UK will today host the second transatlantic trade dialogue in Aberdeen aimed at boosting our £200 billion trade partnership with the US.
UK announces further import sanctions against Russia21/04/2022 10:10:10
The UK Government announces further trade sanctions against Russia – expanding the list of products facing import bans and increasing tariffs.