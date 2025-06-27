Trade strategy must be a springboard to a sustainable food system, says WWF

Jack Simpson, Senior Policy Advisor (Production) at WWF commented on UK Trade Strategy

“The trade strategy is welcome but must be a springboard for delivering a sustainable food system. Agriculture is a major driver of global nature loss so trade decisions on UK food imports - which account for 40% of the nation's food - could have a significant impact on the environment. There is a clear risk that UK trade can cause ecological damage overseas and disadvantage UK farmers – and we currently have no safeguards against importing such harm. We urge the Government to build on this strategy and commit to embedding minimum production standards for agri-food imports in domestic law.”