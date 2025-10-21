Trade unions unite to Reclaim the Night in Leeds

As the nights draw in, trade unionists, women and allies are coming together in Leeds to demand a safer, fairer city for all.

The Leeds Reclaim the Night event will take place on Sunday, October 26, with speeches outside Leeds Art Gallery from 5:30pm, followed by a march through the city centre at 6pm.

The event is being held in conjunction with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Women’s Lives Leeds and the TUC, bringing together campaigners, community groups and trade unionists to call for an end to violence against women and girls.

The date marks the annual turning back of the clocks – a time when many women and girls report feeling unsafe travelling or being outdoors after dark. Trade unions are highlighting how violence, harassment and inequality affect women not only in public spaces, but also in workplaces and on their journeys to and from work.

Dave Pike, Regional Secretary of the TUC North East, Yorkshire and Humber, yesterday said:

“Women should never have to change their routines, routes or behaviour to feel safe – at work, on their journey home, or anywhere else. “Across the North East, Yorkshire and Humber, trade unions are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with our communities to demand action to make our region safer and fairer for everyone. Reclaim the Night is about collective strength, solidarity and the shared belief that change is both necessary and possible.”

Debbie Kahler, NEU representative and women’s seat holder on the TUC Executive, added:

“Every woman deserves to feel safe and respected – at work, on the way to and from work, and in every part of her life. Reclaim the Night is a powerful reminder that when we come together, our voices are stronger. “Through our unions, we will keep pushing for better protections, education and accountability to tackle violence against women and girls at its roots.”

The Leeds event will bring together trade union members, campaigners, students and community groups to stand in solidarity against violence, harassment and misogyny.