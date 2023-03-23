Department for International Trade
|Printable version
Trade Update: UK-Gulf Cooperation Council FTA
A trade update on the UK-Gulf Cooperation Council Free Trade Agreement.
The third round of negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) between the UK and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) took place between 12 and 16 March.
The round was hosted by GCC in Riyadh and held in a hybrid fashion. A number of UK negotiators from across the Government travelled to Riyadh for in-person discussions and others attended virtually.
Draft treaty text was advanced across the majority of chapters. Technical discussions were held across 13 policy areas over 30 sessions. Good progress was made and both sides remain committed to securing an ambitious, comprehensive and modern agreement fit for the 21st century.
An FTA will be a substantial economic opportunity and a significant moment in the UK-GCC relationship. Government analysis shows that, in the long run, a deal with the GCC is expected to increase trade by at least 16%, add at least £1.6 billion a year to the UK economy and contribute an additional £600 million or more to UK.
The fourth round of negotiations is expected to be hosted by the UK later this year.
His Majesty’s Government remains clear that any deal we sign will be in the best interests of the British people and the United Kingdom economy.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/trade-update-uk-gulf-cooperation-council-fta
Latest News from
Department for International Trade
UK signs historic trade deal with Ukraine as part of enhanced support21/03/2023 10:10:10
The UK yesterday signed a pivotal digital trade deal with Ukraine that will support the country’s economy and greatly enhance our trade and investment relationship.
UK and Canada sign agreement to boost green tech supply chains07/03/2023 11:10:00
The UK and Canada have agreed a landmark agreement to co-operate on critical minerals such as cobalt and lithium that are essential to the economy.
Joint outcome statement: UK-India round seven FTA negotiations06/03/2023 11:22:00
Round seven of negotiations for a free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the Republic of India
DBT unveils new 'Help to Grow' site to support businesses and grow the economy01/03/2023 11:20:00
The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) has unveiled a new centralised website, targeted at helping the UK’s 5.5 million businesses.
Joint Statement: UK-Indiana Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Delegation28/02/2023 09:05:00
The UK and Welsh governments will host a delegation of eleven economic development leaders from across Indiana from 26 February to 2 March.
Trade-boosting North America Roadshow visits 12 UK cities in 12 days27/02/2023 16:05:00
Department for Business and Trade kicks off North America Roadshow, visiting 12 cities across the UK to promote business opportunities in the US and Canada.
Top British brands embark on first UK fashion and beauty sales mission to India27/02/2023 15:05:00
A number of top UK brands have embarked on a first-of-its-kind fashion and beauty trade mission to India this week.
Prime Minister welcomes boost to British aviation thanks to multi-billion pound Air India, Airbus and Rolls-Royce deal14/02/2023 14:15:00
The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch welcome a momentous deal for Airbus and Rolls-Royce to provide new aircraft for Air India.