Trade-boosting North America Roadshow visits 12 UK cities in 12 days

A trade-boosting roadshow will visit 12 UK cities in 12 days to help British businesses up and down the country increase their exports to North America.

Organised by the Department for Business and Trade, the events will include a series of presentations and interactive sessions run by trade experts and sector specialists, including His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner Emma Wade-Smith who is usually based in New York.

They will run from Monday 27 February to Friday 10 March and will visit twelve cities across the country, including Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff, to highlight the support available for UK businesses looking to sell to consumers across the pond.

His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for North America, Emma Wade-Smith, said:

The USA and Canada are large and expansive markets offering a wide variety of opportunities for businesses aspiring to export their products and services outside of the UK. My team and I look forward to meeting the talented UK companies who are ready to begin their export journey and to giving them the tools, insights and practical guidance they need to take those next steps.

Andy Burwell, International Director at the Confederation of British Industry, said:

It is clear the world has fully opened up again and savvy businesses are seeking new revenue streams and relationships to make themselves more resilient. This North American roadshow is a fantastic opportunity for UK firms to explore what is happening in the US and Canada. Demand for UK products and services is high, and businesses should use the roadshow connections to stimulate their growth.

Duncan Edwards, CEO of BritishAmerican Business, the largest transatlantic trade association said:

BritishAmerican Business is delighted to support the UK government’s North America roadshow. It reflects the continued importance of the US as a destination for British companies and products. The US is the UK’s largest export market and offers a wealth of opportunity to UK companies of all sizes, across all sectors. With the USA, you get 50 countries in one but it’s also important to recognise that each state requires careful research and consideration. Doing business in New York is very different to doing business in say Ohio, Texas or California. That is why this roadshow is a great first step for any business embarking on transatlantic growth.

Each stop will be tailored to the business landscape in that city and include deep dive sessions on key growth opportunities in a range of sectors including finance and technology, creative industries, transport, space, and more.

The Roadshow forms part of the department’s strategy to reach a trillion pounds of exports a year by 2030, with exporters proven to create jobs, increase wages and boost productivity – all key in helping to grow the economy.

Already, British businesses operating in the US support over 1.2 million jobs, and US companies employ 1.5 million people in the UK.

Alongside top tips for exporting, attendees will gain insights into the UK’s North America trade strategy and our work to lift market access barriers for UK businesses.

With a combined population of around 380 million people, the US and Canada both rank as two of the world’s ten largest economies, presenting a wide range of export opportunities for high-quality British goods and services.

The UK is currently negotiating a free trade agreement with Canada, and is taking a twin-track approach to trade engagement in the US - our largest trade partner – strengthening ties at both federal and state level.

We have already signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Indiana, North Carolina, and South Carolina, and are actively engaging with further states, including California, Oklahoma, Utah, and Texas. These MoUs can help the UK to unlock barriers, seize investment opportunities, promote UK business – and, through the roadshow, we look forward to showing companies across the UK how they can benefit.

Notes to editor:

The North America Roadshow will visit the following cities in England, Wales and Scotland:

27 Feb - London

28 Feb - Cambridge

28 Feb - Bristol

1 Mar - Birmingham

2 Mar - Cardiff

2 Mar - Nottingham

3 Mar - Liverpool

6 Mar - Manchester

7 Mar - Leeds

8 Mar - Newcastle

9 Mar - Edinburgh

10 Mar - Glasgow

The full event schedule can be found here: https://eu.eventscloud.com/website/10196/home/

