Trader Support Service users urged to prepare for new platform

Businesses should prepare now before switchover to continue trading.

The new Trader Support Service platform goes live for all users next month.

All goods movements from 20 October must be submitted on the new TSS platform.

Businesses should look out for their invitation email and pre-enrol before 20 October.

Businesses registered for the Trader Support Service (TSS) need to prepare to move to the new platform before 20 October to ensure they can continue moving goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

With just under four weeks to go, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is encouraging businesses to pre-enrol for the new TSS platform, operated by Netcompany.

TSS is a free-to-use digital platform providing end-to-end support for businesses moving goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, helping them comply with the Windsor Framework.

From 1 October businesses currently using TSS will receive emails with instructions on how to pre-enrol for the new platform. They will also receive instructions for accessing a test environment where they can familiarise themselves with how the platform works.

Gill Evans, HMRC’s Director of Customs Services and Operations, yesterday said:

We’re working with businesses to make the move to the new Trader Support Service as straightforward as possible. Businesses should look out for their invitation email and pre-enrol before 20 October to ensure they can continue submitting declarations as normal. Once their details have been updated, they can familiarise themselves with the new platform. Support and guidance is available to help businesses switch.

All goods movements taking place on or after 20 October must be submitted on the new platform. The current TSS will not accept new movements from this date.

HMRC has contacted more than 66,000 registered businesses with relevant guidance, webinars and other support resources. Businesses will need to create a new password on the new platform and ensure their details and permissions are up to date.

Depending on the size of the business and availability of information, updating a profile could take between 5-30 minutes.

The new platform has been running in private beta since July, with hundreds of declarations already submitted successfully. Feedback from participating businesses has informed further improvements.

While customs processes and businesses’ legal and regulatory obligations remain the same, the new-look platform, hosted on GOV.UK, will provide businesses with improved functionality and enhanced support.

Further Information

Since 2020, the Trader Support Service has been operated by a Fujitsu-led consortium with Fujitsu being the main service provider.

Netcompany has a 5-year contract to deliver the Trader Support Service, with two potential one-year extensions.