Welsh Government
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Traffic Officers across Wales to carry life-saving defibrillators
Traffic Officers across Wales can now carry defibrillators in their vehicles, after Save a Life Cymru donated 16 automated external defibrillators (AEDs).
- Save a Life Cymru has donated 16 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for traffic officers' vehicles.
- The donation follows the rescue of a man who had a cardiac arrest in the Conwy Tunnel in August 2023.
- The defibrillators will be shared equally between north and south Wales to cover major routes, including the M4, A55 and A470.
The donation follows an incident in the Conwy Tunnel in August 2023 where Traffic Officers and North Wales Police officers saved a man's life after he suffered a cardiac arrest.
Neville Owen, 64, from Llanfairpwll in Anglesey, was driving home when he collapsed at the wheel of his car. Traffic Officer Travis Leon Kynaston was first on the scene and performed CPR to keep Mr Owen alive until North Wales Police Roads Crime Constables Duncan Logan and Huw Capper arrived with a defibrillator and restarted Mr Owen's heart before paramedics took over.
In recognition of their actions the three officers were recognised at a Save a Life Cymru ceremony where Mr Owen was reunited with them and the hospital staff who cared for him.
Thousands of people in Wales have a cardiac arrest outside hospital every year. For every minute someone in cardiac arrest goes without CPR and a defibrillator, their chance of survival falls by 10%.
Traffic Officer Travis Leon Kynaston said:
As Traffic Officers, we're often the first to arrive at incidents, and having a defibrillator on hand can make all the difference. When we responded to the incident in the Conwy Tunnel, it was a race against time to keep Neville alive until more help arrived. With this new equipment, we're better prepared to handle medical emergencies and provide life-saving support on the roads.
Julie Starling Clinical OHCA Programme Manager for Save a Life Cymru said:
This project was developed by Save a Life Cymru in collaboration with Traffic Wales, following the successful resuscitation of Neville Owen in the Conwy Tunnel.
We know that early defibrillation, within the first three to five minutes of collapse, can increases survival. Community defibrillators are simple to use, and by equipping Traffic Officers with these life-saving devices in their vehicles, we can make a real difference to cardiac arrest survival across key routes in Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/traffic-officers-across-wales-carry-life-saving-defibrillators
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