Trailblazing apprenticeship programme for forestry sector reopens

The Professional Forester Apprenticeship programme offers an exciting career pathway into the forestry sector for people from all backgrounds

A new call for foresters of the future has gone out for the next cohort of the innovative Professional Forester Apprenticeship programme.

The forestry and timber sector plays a key role in ensuring our precious woods and forests are healthy and continue to flourish for generations to come, helping the country meet its net zero and environment targets, supporting economic growth, and providing multiple social benefits.

The three-year, paid development opportunity is open to school leavers, graduates or anyone looking for a change in career direction and a rewarding job in the natural environment – with no day the same.

In total, the scheme has already kickstarted 78 careers in forestry, and the reopening of the programme will offer more people the chance to be part of a new cohort of foresters. The Forestry Commission kick-started the scheme in 2022, and an increasing number of other organisations and businesses have taken the opportunity to host apprentices over the subsequent years.

This boost for forestry comes during of National Apprenticeships Week (Monday 10 February to Sunday 16 February), which celebrates the skills and value which apprenticeships create. Kickstarting economic growth by providing good employment opportunities across the country, including in rural areas, is a crucial part of the Government’s Plan for Change and apprenticeships like these are a great way to give people access to a new career.

Forestry Commission Chief Executive Richard Stanford said:

“The Professional Forester Apprenticeship programme offers people the chance to earn while they learn. Students have a mix of academic study and technical experience in the great outdoors and at the end of the programme can achieve a bachelor’s degree and chartered forester qualifications.

“The continued success of this unique programme is heartening to see – people from all kinds of backgrounds and ages have been able to kickstart a new career. I urge anyone who is interested in finding a vocation looking after our trees, woods and forests, and who wants to work in a sector with lots of opportunities, to apply today.”

Apprentice foresters from previous years have pointed to the variety of daily experiences, and the access to a wide range of expertise amongst the benefits provided by this apprenticeship programme.

Apprentices on the scheme enjoy a combination of hands-on experience with the Forestry Commission and academic studies in forestry management led by the University of Cumbria. There is also potential for wider sector placements to further develop their skills and experience and improve future employment prospects.

Current apprentice Zoltan Varju said:

“Nature has been a lifelong passion of mine and getting the opportunity to work to make sure we have healthy woodlands has been fantastic.

“I’ve also been glad to be trained while working, so that I can earn a salary while I’m learning instead of tuition fees. I’d recommend an apprenticeship for anyone looking for a career in forestry, it offers a great variety of experiences and it’s great to learn from people with years of experience in the job.

Current apprentice Julia Churchill-Angus said:

“Having spent the first part of my career developing and delivering environmental policy, I wanted to get more practical environmental management experience.

“Forestry seemed like the perfect way to do this. As a Development Woodland Officer, I’m also completing a degree and that’s been a great compliment to my job with lots of academic and practical training as well.”

Upon completion of the programme, successful graduates will earn a Professional Forester Apprenticeship (equivalent to Level 6), a BSc (Hons) Professional Forester and will be able to apply for Chartered Forester status with the Institute of Chartered Foresters.

