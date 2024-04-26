Trainee Solicitor Scheme open

The Government Legal Profession Trainee Solicitor Scheme is now open for applications.

The Government Legal Profession (GLP) Trainee Solicitor Scheme is now open for applications, closing at midday on Wednesday 15 May.

Recruitment for trainee solicitors and pupil barristers is now split. Recruitment for pupil barristers will take place in January 2025 and positions will be advertised on the Pupillage Gateway in November.

The scheme offers you the chance to start your legal career at the heart of government law and to gain experience across different teams and areas of law.

Departments offering contracts include:

Government Legal Department (GLD), including GLD’s Commercial Law Group

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC)

National Crime Agency (NCA)

Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)

GLD are recruiting for places starting in September 2026 in:

Bristol

Leeds

London

Manchester

The training period will be for two years in duration.

You can expect to be fully involved in a range of interesting legal work and receive high quality training in a supportive and inclusive work environment. You will have the opportunity to build a rewarding career, working on some of the biggest legal issues of the day. The work is cutting edge, public serving, and often headline news.

Trainee solicitors typically spend six months in four different areas of practice (‘seats’) over the 2-year training period, undertaking a mix of contentious and non-contentious legal work. The exact nature of the work depends upon the GLP department in which you are placed.

For more detailed information and application guidance please head to the GLP website.