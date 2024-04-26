Government Legal Department
|Printable version
Trainee Solicitor Scheme open
The Government Legal Profession Trainee Solicitor Scheme is now open for applications.
The Government Legal Profession (GLP) Trainee Solicitor Scheme is now open for applications, closing at midday on Wednesday 15 May.
Recruitment for trainee solicitors and pupil barristers is now split. Recruitment for pupil barristers will take place in January 2025 and positions will be advertised on the Pupillage Gateway in November.
The scheme offers you the chance to start your legal career at the heart of government law and to gain experience across different teams and areas of law.
Departments offering contracts include:
- Government Legal Department (GLD), including GLD’s Commercial Law Group
- HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC)
- National Crime Agency (NCA)
- Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
GLD are recruiting for places starting in September 2026 in:
- Bristol
- Leeds
- London
- Manchester
The training period will be for two years in duration.
You can expect to be fully involved in a range of interesting legal work and receive high quality training in a supportive and inclusive work environment. You will have the opportunity to build a rewarding career, working on some of the biggest legal issues of the day. The work is cutting edge, public serving, and often headline news.
Trainee solicitors typically spend six months in four different areas of practice (‘seats’) over the 2-year training period, undertaking a mix of contentious and non-contentious legal work. The exact nature of the work depends upon the GLP department in which you are placed.
For more detailed information and application guidance please head to the GLP website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/trainee-solicitor-scheme-open
Latest News from
Government Legal Department
Pioneering women in law11/03/2024 13:20:00
A look back on some of the female trailblazers in the legal industry for International Women's Day.
GLD welcomes students from Sutton Trust Pathways to Law programme19/02/2024 10:15:00
Showcasing a career as a government lawyer
GLD Strategy 2024 – 202716/02/2024 13:25:00
Government Legal Department (GLD) publishes new Strategy 2024 – 2027.
Apply to the Attorney General’s Civil Panel Counsel London 202414/02/2024 11:10:00
The competition to refresh the London A, B and C panels is now open.
National Apprenticeship Week in brief13/02/2024 12:25:00
A summary of GLD activities during National Apprenticeship Week 2024.
My experience as a Learning and Development Apprentice09/02/2024 12:25:00
Elisha Bradley is a Learning and Development Consultant/Business Partner Apprentice
My experience as a Communications Apprentice08/02/2024 10:10:00
Sarah Baxendale is a Communications Apprentice in the Government Legal Department, based in London.
My experience as a Graduate Solicitor Apprentice06/02/2024 16:20:00
Aidan Lambert is a Graduate Solicitor Apprentice in the Government Legal Department.