Trainees awarded top marks

Dounreay project control trainees all achieve high pass grades in their professional qualifications.

Our latest group of 8 project control trainees has passed their Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) Level 3 qualification in Project Controls with flying colours. The training was delivered over 9 months by 20/20 Project Management and was aimed at giving a practical introduction into project controls. The delegates gave their final presentations last month and received excellent feedback.

Project Controls trainee Kenny Russell, who joined Dounreay from Scottish Rugby where he was a game development manager, yesterday said:

I have only worked at Dounreay for 7 months but have lived in the north of Scotland for over 20 years and driven past Dounreay countless times wondering what was going on behind the fence and now I am getting to find out. This is my first time working in a technical role and I absolutely love my career change, it’s great to have a recognised career path to follow. What has impressed me since I started working at Dounreay is the dedication and hard work I see from the other members of the team on a daily basis.

Project Controls trainee Kerry Oag, who changed roles from being an administrator in the Human Resources team, yesterday said:

I was recommended a career in project controls by family and friends who already work in this area. They really enjoyed their jobs and talked to me about the different career paths I could follow in the future. I work with a variety of managers across the site, and it is great to get an insight into so many different projects. I really enjoy the structure of the role and the fact that no 2 weeks are the same. I am so glad that I seized this opportunity to develop myself.

Elaine Forbes, Head of Programme Management yesterday said:

The course has been very successful and the range of knowledge they have gained could be seen through their excellent presentations. By doing the formal course along with on-the-job training we can already see what they have learnt being put into practice.

Neil Harkin, 20/20 facilitator of the course yesterday said:

I’m delighted to say that the Dounreay 2022 cohort successfully completed the ECITB Certificate in Project Controls with each learner achieving a distinction with overall marks of 85% and above. Learners who achieve a distinction demonstrate a thorough grasp of how to apply project control concepts, make good use of examples to illustrate points and justify the rationale for implementing strong controls. This was achieved through a lot of hard work by the learners but also the contribution and assistance provided by work colleagues at Dounreay to contextualise the learning within the workplace with ongoing support from 20/20 Project Management Training. They were a great bunch of people to work with over the last 9 months and fabulous ambassadors for the Dounreay organisation.

Chris Claydon, Chief Executive of the ECITB, yesterday said: