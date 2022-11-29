Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
|Printable version
Trainees awarded top marks
Dounreay project control trainees all achieve high pass grades in their professional qualifications.
Our latest group of 8 project control trainees has passed their Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) Level 3 qualification in Project Controls with flying colours. The training was delivered over 9 months by 20/20 Project Management and was aimed at giving a practical introduction into project controls. The delegates gave their final presentations last month and received excellent feedback.
Project Controls trainee Kenny Russell, who joined Dounreay from Scottish Rugby where he was a game development manager, yesterday said:
I have only worked at Dounreay for 7 months but have lived in the north of Scotland for over 20 years and driven past Dounreay countless times wondering what was going on behind the fence and now I am getting to find out.
This is my first time working in a technical role and I absolutely love my career change, it’s great to have a recognised career path to follow. What has impressed me since I started working at Dounreay is the dedication and hard work I see from the other members of the team on a daily basis.
Project Controls trainee Kerry Oag, who changed roles from being an administrator in the Human Resources team, yesterday said:
I was recommended a career in project controls by family and friends who already work in this area. They really enjoyed their jobs and talked to me about the different career paths I could follow in the future.
I work with a variety of managers across the site, and it is great to get an insight into so many different projects. I really enjoy the structure of the role and the fact that no 2 weeks are the same. I am so glad that I seized this opportunity to develop myself.
Elaine Forbes, Head of Programme Management yesterday said:
The course has been very successful and the range of knowledge they have gained could be seen through their excellent presentations. By doing the formal course along with on-the-job training we can already see what they have learnt being put into practice.
Neil Harkin, 20/20 facilitator of the course yesterday said:
I’m delighted to say that the Dounreay 2022 cohort successfully completed the ECITB Certificate in Project Controls with each learner achieving a distinction with overall marks of 85% and above. Learners who achieve a distinction demonstrate a thorough grasp of how to apply project control concepts, make good use of examples to illustrate points and justify the rationale for implementing strong controls.
This was achieved through a lot of hard work by the learners but also the contribution and assistance provided by work colleagues at Dounreay to contextualise the learning within the workplace with ongoing support from 20/20 Project Management Training. They were a great bunch of people to work with over the last 9 months and fabulous ambassadors for the Dounreay organisation.
Chris Claydon, Chief Executive of the ECITB, yesterday said:
Congratulations to all the candidates from Dounreay who have excelled on the recent ECITB Level 3 in Project Controls. This programme is delivered to a high standard by 20/20 Project Management and to complete at this level requires a depth of knowledge and understanding of project management. I’m sure all the delegates will benefit from the training and their continued development will lead to better project delivery.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/trainees-awarded-top-marks
|
|
Latest News from
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
Mental health and me - blog by YanYang Chen, Magnox nucleargraduate - International Men's Day 202221/11/2022 14:15:00
Blog posted by: YanYang Chen, 18 November 2022 – Categories: diversity, health.
Reaffirming the commitment to continue collaborating on sustainability in legacy nuclear sites18/11/2022 16:15:00
Leaders from the Department of Energy of the United States of America (DOE), the United Kingdom’s Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), and Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) reaffirmed their shared commitment to sustainability in the management of legacy nuclear sites.
Funding secured for NDA backed project set to transform Cumbria’s economy14/11/2022 16:15:00
A transformational industrial campus set to create 700 jobs in Cumbria has received government funding.
Over £700k in contracts awarded to fund innovations that remotely monitor legacy nuclear sites04/11/2022 14:38:00
Secured through the Remote Monitoring of Sensitive Sites Themed competition, 10 innovative organisations have won funding to develop remote sensing and site monitoring technologies and services.
NDA invests £7million into the Industrial Solutions Hub at Cleator Moor01/11/2022 16:15:00
The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) has pledged £7million for Cumbria’s Industrial Solutions Hub (iSH), a project designed to stimulate the local economy, creating diverse jobs, skills and training opportunities.
Dounreay recycles 98% of reactor decommissioning waste24/10/2022 14:15:00
The site’s oldest reactor, the Dounreay Materials Test Reactor, is leading the way in demolition waste recycling as internal dismantling continues.
Agreement to progress development of new UK small modular reactors11/10/2022 16:05:00
The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and Cwmni Egino sign Memorandum of Understanding to support their development of a new small scale nuclear project in North Wales.
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority calls for applicants for its 2023 PhD bursaries07/10/2022 14:15:00
The NDA is looking for research proposals related to nuclear decommissioning for its 2023 PhD Bursary Call.